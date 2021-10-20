AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape Solutions Inc. (https://www.shipshape.ai/) ("Shipshape"), a company with a vision for every home to be safe, reliable and efficient today announced its hiring of Courtenay Blair as Solution Delivery Expert. Courtenay will focus on the hiring strategy, training program and management of Shipshape's Solution Delivery Team as well as assist in fostering relationships with dealers who offer Shipshape's predictive maintenance solutions to their customers.
"Dealers are among the most important partnerships that Shipshape can build for our homeowners and our business. When I met Courtenay, it was immediately clear that he is an expert at successfully managing and delivering on smart home installations. Based on the experience Courtenay has with many industry leaders, there are likely few individuals in the country who have as much experience installing and scaling IOT smart home solutions as Courtenay Blair." said Ryan Dalton, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Shipshape.
Courtenay comes to Shipshape with experience from SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT) and Dish Networks (NASDAQ: DISH) where he was responsible for the sale and installation of smart home technologies as well as the training and management of large teams of install technicians. Courtenay also built a home automation company that installed smart home and security solutions in over 800 high end homes. Courtenay's background brings a unique level of sophistication and knowledge to the Shipshape platform and its' delivery function.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai (https://www.shipshape.ai/).
Media Contact
Adam Morrisey, Shipshape, 6143151687, adam@shipshape.ai
SOURCE Shipshape