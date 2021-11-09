CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan Factory Direct is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Titan Factory Direct. This year, 93% of employees said it's a great place to work – 59% more than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Titan Factory Direct is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
"The entire Titan management team is super excited to become Great Place to Work-Certified! We lead the Titan organization with our employees in mind and do everything possible to ensure each and every employee has all of the tools available to ensure their success," said Joseph Kesterson, president of Titan Factory Direct. Our culture is centered around teamwork, mutual respect, inspiration, and customer satisfaction. We appreciate and value our employees and are so proud of them for earning this incredible recognition."
Titan Factory Direct offers a fun and energetic atmosphere. Daily training allows our team members to master the art of sales and marketing and help secure the financial independence they desire while helping our customers find the perfect home for their needs. At Titan, we provide a comprehensive benefit package to our team members because they are truly the heart of our company.
According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Titan Factory Direct
Titan Factory Direct is the fastest growing manufactured home retailer in Texas and Oklahoma. Our wide selection includes award winning floor plans and styles. From single-wides to triple-wides, from modular homes to tiny homes and everything in between – Titan has something that can fit any customer's homebuying needs. Titan Factory Direct's mission is to provide affordable housing to every type of homebuyer while delivery the best quality homes and customer service. Titan's senior management team that developed the company 10 years ago, has over 70 years of combined experience on the retail side in the manufactured homes industry.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
