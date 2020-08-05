~ 96 Percent of High-Risk Melanoma Patients Were Alive Three Years After Completing the Vaccine Series Compared to 77 Percent of those Treated with Placebo ~~ 52 Percent of Patients Treated with the Vaccine Were Disease-Free at Three Years Compared to 27 Percent in the Placebo Arm ~~ New Analysis Reveals Optimized Vaccine Formulation Results in Improved Clinical Outcomes ~~ Treatment with Vaccine in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors Doubled Disease-Free Survival Rate Compared to Checkpoint Inhibitors Alone ~