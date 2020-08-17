DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LoanBeam announced that it will expand its product offerings to include IRS tax transcripts. As part of its APPSolute Certainty™ suite, APPSolute Transcripts™, will allow lenders to quickly and easily request IRS tax transcript data within LoanBeam's existing platform.
And when combined with APPSolute Income™, LoanBeam's income calculation platform, borrower income is calculated and verified up front – cutting days out of the risk review process.
"We are excited about this new offering," said Sri Gajjala, LoanBeam's Chief Product Officer. "This will provide lenders and investors with the income certainty they need to mitigate risk," Gajjala continued.
"What makes our transcript offering different than other solutions in the market is three-fold," stated Roby Robertson, LoanBeam's Vice President of Marketing. "APPSolute Income™ pre-checks data for entry errors, verifies data against LoanBeam's income calculations, and doesn't break the bank," Robertson continued.
LoanBeam clients using APPSolute Income™ will be able to begin taking advantage of the new offering immediately by contacting their account representative and performing a simple product activation.
For new clients interested in taking advantage of the APPSolute Transcripts™ — or any other LoanBeam product — contact sales@LoanBeam.com for details.
About LoanBeam
LoanBeam — a subsidiary of Navesink Mortgage Services — is a Dallas-based fintech company specializing in document conversion and income verification. LoanBeam underpins the mortgage approval process of the mortgage industry's most recognizable brands. For more information, visit www.LoanBeam.com.
Media Contact
Roby Robertson
972-299-0562
roby.robertson@LoanBeam.com