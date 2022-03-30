The addition of Napa Sonoma OSDI to Allied OMS's network of partner practices marks Allied's fourth practice in California; expands access to care to thousands of patients in both Napa and Sonoma Counties
SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allied OMS – a leading management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space – is pleased to announce its continued expansion in California with new partner Napa Sonoma Oral Surgery & Dental Implants, which has locations in Sonoma and Napa, CA.
"The team at Napa Sonoma Oral Surgery & Dental Implants is deeply committed to improving the oral health of their patients and Allied OMS is equally committed to helping them do so," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "Our doctor-led private equity model is a perfect fit for entrepreneurial doctors like those at Napa Sonoma OSDI who share our vision for a better future for their practices."
Led by Dr. Tyler T. Boynton, DMD and Dr. Alexander McMahon, DDS, MD, Napa Sonoma Oral Surgery & Dental Implants specializes in a wide range of procedures, including dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, full-arch restoration, bone and tissue grafting, tooth extractions, impacted tooth exposure and treatment for facial trauma, and oral pathology. Both their Sonoma and Napa locations utilize the latest digital, surgical, and diagnostic technologies to provide innovative, unparalleled care to patients.
As its new partner, Allied OMS will provide financial and operations support to maximize the value of Napa Sonoma OSDI, while allowing the doctors to focus on all clinical decision making.
"We chose to partner with Allied OMS because they are the only model that actually puts doctors first," said Dr. Boynton. "Their board is doctor-run, their committees are doctor-led, the doctors get a favorable stake in the MSO, and the doctors benefit from resources that are usually reserved for traditional private equity-backed organizations."
The addition of Napa Sonoma Oral Surgery & Dental Implants to Allied OMS's network of partner practices marks Allied's fourth practice in California and expands access to care to thousands of patients in both Napa and Sonoma Counties. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Allied OMS has a total of 12 partner practices serving patients out of 19 locations across California, Colorado, and Texas.
About Allied OMS
Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top-tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity™. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership™; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit http://www.alliedoms.com.
About Napa Sonoma Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
Napa Sonoma Oral Surgery & Dental Implants provides a range of procedures, including dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, full-arch restoration, bone and tissue, tooth extractions, impacted tooth exposure, treatment for facial trauma, and oral pathology to patients in Napa and Sonoma, CA. The team combines science, healthcare, and technology to improve oral health outcomes and provide the highest standard of care for every patient. Learn more about Napa Sonoma Oral Surgery & Dental Implants at http://www.oralsurgerydentalimplants.com.
