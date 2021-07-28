PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 award is an invitation-only honor that selects distinguished attorneys from each region who are under 40 years old. Aubrey Noonan is a passionate state and federal criminal defense attorney who recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with The Crowder Law Firm.
As a Fort Worth native, Attorney Noonan earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Political Science from the University of North Texas, graduating magna cum laude. Ms. Noonan then went on to attend Texas Tech University School of Law, receiving her law degree in May 2016. While attending university, Aubrey Noonan also served as the Senior Law School Representative of the State Bar of Texas.
Attorney Noonan held multiple law-focused positions throughout her academic career, including working as the Executive Comment Editor of Tech Law's Estate Planning and Community Property Law Journal. Additionally, she held positions with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Offices, Tarrant County Criminal District Courts' Judicial Staff Counsel, as well as the criminal defense firm Hurley, Guinn & Sellers. Since completing her formal education, Attorney Noonan has also worked for the law firm of Mills & Williams, L.L.P in Dallas, Texas.
Ms. Noonan currently holds membership in the State Bar of Texas, the Dallas Bar Association, the Dallas Young Lawyers Association, and the Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. She is licensed to practice law in both the U.S. District Court's Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas. Attorney Noonan is committed to representing clients in all state and federal matters, and she has experience in a wide range of cases including DWIs, thefts, and sexual assaults.
About The Crowder Law Firm, P.C.
Based in Plano, Texas, The Crowder Law Firm has been serving residents of Collin County and surrounding areas for over 20 years. The firm's practice areas include but are not limited to crimes against children, property crimes, and violent crimes. Equipped with immense knowledge and drive, the team at Crowder Law Firm has secured over 250 not-guilty verdicts and acquittals for their clients. With experience handling high-profile cases, Darlina Crowder is a powerful advocate for her clients. Her team is prepared to defend against serious felony charges in both state and federal court.
