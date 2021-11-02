PLANO, Texas, and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an award-winning provider of end-to-end managed cloud communications, network and security services, announced today at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, that is reinforcing its channel-first strategy with the relaunch of the NetFortris Partner Program, including significant investments in channel leadership, support and systems.
The relaunch of the NetFortris Partner Program coincides with the release of the company's new brand identity, which more closely reflects NetFortris' future-focused business technology solutions and its brand promise to deliver competitive advantage to partners and their customers.
"For nearly two decades, NetFortris has been quietly building and refining its best-in-class engineering, development, service delivery and customer experience competencies. Now, we're turning that laser focus toward advancing our go-to-market strategy, which is 100 percent aligned with the channel," said Jamie Minner, who joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer in June 2021.
"NetFortris always has been channel-led, but we're renewing our commitment to the partners with a program that comes with substantive changes, not just lip-service. We've handpicked experienced channel pros and instituted new processes to focus on giving our partners and their customers a competitive edge."
Significantly, NetFortris has realigned its entire organizational structure to better support indirect sales partners and their business clients. Specifically, each region is led by a regional vice president who oversees dedicated regional channel managers, strategic account managers, sales engineers, provisioning managers and customer onboarding specialists to ensure consistent collaboration and communications between the NetFortris team, the selling partners and their customers.
The new NetFortris Partner Program now includes four partner tiers – Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Bronze – based on monthly recurring revenue (MRR). The new structure rewards partners with increasing benefits as they move up the tiers and grow their business with NetFortris. Benefits include:
- Market Development Funds (MDF)
- Co-marketing Campaigns
- SPIFFs
- More
Additionally, all partners will have access to a new partner portal with sales and marketing resources.
NetFortris already is delivering on its brand promise with the newly released Fortress Secure Office Solution, which delivers an industry-first, economical and integrated enterprise-grade tech stack to small businesses. The unprecedented all-in-one solution gives partners an edge over their competitors and helps small businesses drive tech-enabled competitive advantage affordably.
Partners can learn more about the all-new NetFortris Partner Program by visiting Booth 1567 at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, November 1-4, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.
Join NetFortris Vice President of Marketing Raquel Wiley for her keynote, "The Edge of Glory: Meet Today's Channel Superstars," at 9-9:10 a.m., November 3, in Level 3, South Seas Ballroom A.
For information about becoming a NetFortris Partner, contact NetFortris at channelpartnerprogram@netfortris.com or http://www.netfortris.com/partner-program.
About NetFortris
NetFortris is a nationwide managed services provider that delivers secure, reliable end-to-end communications and networking solutions to organizations of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to midmarket and enterprise customers. Uniquely, NetFortris offers cloud-based solutions housed in geo-redundant data centers and carried over a private nationwide MPLS network. Their award-winning portfolio of solutions includes Unified Communications and Collaboration, SD-WAN, Managed Network and Data Security. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 with or on behalf of business customers by an expert network engineering and operations team. The company provides concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support and consolidated billing for multiple services and locations. For more information, visit http://www.netfortris.com. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
