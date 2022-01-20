AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore), a health and wellness company, in connection with an equity offering of more than $100 million.
Greenberg Traurig's team served as exclusive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) counsel and was led by Corporate Practice Shareholder Thomas Woolsey in the firm's Dallas office. In 2021, Woolsey represented health care clients in connection with their M&A needs in transactions valued at nearly $2 billion.
"I'm proud of all the work put in by Greenberg Traurig's team members to help Restore achieve its objectives," Woolsey said. "Jim Donnelly and Steve Welch have been key factors in the success of this transaction, and I look forward to Restore's future in the health and wellness industry."
Founded in 2015, Restore is designing an integrated wellness experience and creating proprietary protocols to address consumers' near- and long-term health goals. According to its website, Restore notes it offers an array of wellness modalities integrated under one roof.
In a press release announcing the transaction, Restore said that it "plans to leverage the investment to help accelerate its rapid growth and deliver innovative technology to further propel the promise of Hyper Wellness®, a category pioneered by Restore." The round was led by General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm. Piper Sandler & Co. served as the exclusive investment banker to Restore.
"We believe everyone should have access to proactive health modalities that help them feel their best, so they can do more of what they love," said Jim Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Restore.
"Long-term, we hope to prove we can help extend our clients' health spans, allowing them to continue to live life to the fullest while simultaneously reducing the health care costs of the system," said Steve Welch, Co-Founder of Restore.
Restore reports that it has 115 predominantly franchised locations in 34 states. Restore plans to open one new store about every four days during 2022.
The Greenberg Traurig team included: from the Corporate Practice, Associate Richard D. Dusenbury; from the Tax Practice, Shareholder Labry Welty and Associate Josh Prywes; and from the Health Care & FDA Practice, Shareholder Charles C. Dunham IV and Associate Ben Nipper.
