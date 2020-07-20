DALLAS, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In many ways, 2020 has impacted the lives of Black women more than any other community. There are the health and economic disparities brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent events across the country with the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many others. These occurrences and the long-standing gaps in leadership opportunities and access to business capital further underscore the need to support Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals in the workplace.
The second annual Black Girl Magic Summit, now taking place virtually, will connect a nationwide community of women professionals and entrepreneurs with programming on topics such as raising capital, investing, small business, money management, work, mental health, generational wealth, and more. The online event will take place on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16, and will be hosted by Capital One.
"At Capital One, we recognize the contributions women of color have made in breaking down barriers and achieving success within business, community and at home," said Celia Edwards Karam, Chief Audit Officer for Capital One. "We're honored to work alongside Boss Women Media to bring women of color together to discuss how best to navigate adversities and prioritize financial, physical and emotional wellbeing in times of crisis. Understanding that when women come together under a shared purpose like the Black Girl Magic Summit - innovative solutions are sure to follow."
"According to a recent study, last year, 1,817 women-owned businesses launched every day in the United States. Among those businesses, 42 percent of them were started by Black women," said Boss Women Media Founder and CEO, Marty McDonald. "Our mission is to create a space for Black women and empower them as leaders in communities across the country. We are especially proud to partner with Capital One as they continue to support our mission and serve as an ally by helping women in their financial lives. I know this unique online event is a catalyst for hope and action for so many."
Black Girl Magic attendees will experience two-days of programs featuring thought-leadership panels, workshops, activations, and opportunities to virtually network with like-minded women.
Special guests include Tia Mowry, Meagan Good, Sheinelle Jones and Elaine Welteroth.
Attendees will attend classes and events centered around: investing, small businesses, budgeting and debt, management, raising capital, entrepreneurship, and more. A special "business idea" pitch competition will take place and all attendees will have an opportunity to win $50,000 to launch their business.
For tickets and more information, visit https://bosswomen.org/black-girl-magic-tour.
