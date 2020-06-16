HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA will close all offices across its footprint at 1pm Friday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
"BBVA stands in solidarity with our Black employees, customers, and communities, recognizing that this is a time for us to listen to all the needs of those who are experiencing oppression," said BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodríguez Soler. "We will close our doors to contemplate the significance of this day and cultivate a deeper understanding of how we can make a difference and stand against systemic racism and social injustice."
BBVA recommends that customers who need to visit a branch location on June 19 should plan their transactions earlier in the day. BBVA's mobile and online banking services will remain uninterrupted during this time, as will the bank's call centers and its ATM network.
"We are committed to doing everything we can to support the fight for equity and social justice at every level," said Rodríguez Soler. "Our observance of Juneteenth is a reminder of that commitment, for ourselves and for the communities we serve."
