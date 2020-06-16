AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) this week announced a partnership agreement with Netronics Communications to deliver microwave solutions throughout the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia. Under the agreement, Netronics will expand its NetStream product family by incorporating Aviat's WTM 4000 microwave platform. For Aviat, the WTM 4000 has proven disruptive for the ISP market in various countries around the world, and this new strategic partnership will allow expansion in the Middle East.
Netronics Communications has an office in Dubai and uses the technical and marketing support of independent mother company Netronics Technologies, a Canadian company based in Markham, Ontario. Netronics Communications focuses on WISPs and integrators as well as enterprise networks and other communications vertical markets. As a leader in the wireless communication domain in the Middle East and North Africa markets since 2002, Netronics is enhancing the NetStream product family with embedded Aviat technology for enhanced capacity and efficient spectrum utilization. Aviat's WTM4100 and WTM4200 product family embedded within the NetStream product family will overcome capacity bottlenecks and improve spectral efficiency.
The agreement will create opportunities for Netronics to upgrade and replace existing radio links throughout the region, providing more capacity and reliability than current deployed technology. The partnership brings value to both Aviat Networks and Netronics to collaborate and leverage each other's strengths to better serve customer demands.
"This agreement will allow Netronics to give our customers more of what they need – greater reliability and higher capacity. Aviat's technology will significantly enhance our NetStream product family and their support capabilities will enable us to provide exceptional service to all our customers," stated Bob Loghmani, CEO of Netronics.
"Aviat is excited to partner with Netronics and expand our business in the Middle East," said Pete Smith, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "Our strategy is to leverage partnerships where possible to expand our footprint in regions where we lack strong presence. This agreement is an example of us executing our strategy to address Tier 2 and ISP business around the world."
About Netronics
Netronics Technologies is a leading supplier of wireless communications and networking equipment for IP and TDM traffic based on the latest radio technologies. Netronics is a one stop shop for wireless communications equipment needed for today's bandwidth thirsty market. The wide range of applications include point to point links for corporate backbone, industrial networking, government and society connectivity solutions, rural area communications, wireless ISPs and many other application.
High quality, carrier class performance and industry leading reliability have been defining the policies in Netronics since the beginning and it will continue to be the main approach in our development for new products and services.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
