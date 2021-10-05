HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality attic insulation can save 15% of heating and cooling costs. This is why the experts from Insulation4Less, an online store for insulation solutions with 18 years of industry expertise, recommend that homeowners consider insulating their attics ahead the heating season.
Warm air being lighter than cold is, therefore, faster to rise and escape through the cracks of unfinished attics, they explained. Applying insulation around the attic ductwork and hatch as well as between and over the floor joists can ensure a warm and energy-efficient home.
More attic insulation benefits include:
- Preventing condensation
- Protection against mold and mildew
- Protection against rodents, bugs and birds
- And more
According to Insulation4Less' Founder Jonathan Barber, insulating attic space can also add livable square footage to the home and increase its value.
"Once the attic is insulated, it can be used not only as storage but as a pleasant and healthy extra living space," said Barber. "Preventing heat from escaping on the other hand keeps the entire home space under the attic warm and cozy."
There are plenty of insulation types for attics. Barber recommended structural insulated panels, loose-fill, fiberglass, batt, spray foam and reflective insulation.
He concluded with tips and tricks on how to insulate attics safer, easier and faster:
- Taping the edges of the shirt sleeves to the protection gloves to protect skin when applying fiber insulation
- Making small hose movements to keep dust on the ground when applying loose-fill insulation
- Moving from the corners to the attic door to keep already insulated places clean
- And more
All attic insulation options are available on the Insulation4Less website.
About Insulation4Less
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Insulation4Less is an online store for insulation solutions for metal and non-metal buildings, pole barns and home structures such as walls, floors and roofs.
