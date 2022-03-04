DALLAS, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Contagion Control Solutions announced that it has received testing for its non-toxic cleaning and sanitizing programs by FSNS lab. The results show 99.84% kill rates on salmonella, campylobacter and other pathogens. CCS manufactures and distributes a large variety of EPA-n list disinfectant and commercial sanitizing solution which makes it a viable alternative for poultry and other meat production plants. Poised as an alternative to the commonly-used peracetic acid (PAA), Contagion Control Solutions' 100% natural and safe solution prevents many of the problems facing poultry producers who currently use PAA for its sanitization and disinfectant needs.
CCS also announced that it will be attending the Poultry Federation's upcoming 10th Annual Food Safety Conference. The event will start on March 8, 2022 in Branson, Missouri; and the event is of interest to those who are food safety professionals, industry representatives and members of the academic community. Contagion Control Solutions representatives will be in attendance to meet with the food safety professionals to discuss the benefits of non-toxic cleaning and sanitizing disinfectants such as the HOCL-based solution used by CCS.
According to the company's website many poultry producers face several problems when using PAA or other disinfecting solutions which are not tested to be 100% natural, safe and EPA-approved. Such problems facing producers include the wing tips turning brown, explosion hazards, skin/respiratory/eye damage to employees, increased production costs due to employees who are sick or otherwise are not able to work at high capacity, and possible damage to production facility equipment.
Karen Lucchesi, an owner of Contagion Control Solutions, said, "We are proud to announce that our commercial disinfecting and sanitizing solutions are safe and now a viable option for all poultry processing and other meat packing facilities. Our HOCL-based solution provides poultry processors an answer to solve many of their day-to-day concerns. For example, our solutions are highly effective against salmonella, blood-borne pathogens, enveloped and non-enveloped viruses, and other stages of any facilities processes where cross-contamination is a high risk. The solution also prevents damage to equipment and floors; and – most importantly – it reduces the risk of harm to employees due to its being a natural and safe solution."
Other areas of concern to poultry producers, regarding their risks of contamination, are addressed by the company's website page. These can range from disinfecting meat whether it is raw or cooked, preventing bacteria on pre-cooked packaged as well as frozen poultry, and the fact that Contagion Control Solutions' plant is ISO-certified and OMRI-certified.
Parties interested in learning more about the products may visit the company's website or email Lucchesi through the information contained in this release. Media interested in learning more about all-natural sanitizing and disinfecting methods against bacteria and viruses and pathogens are welcome to contact Lucchesi through in the same manner.
Media Contact
Karen Lucchesi, Contagion Control Solutions, +1 (817) 822-9116, info@morethanseo.com
SOURCE Contagion Control Solutions