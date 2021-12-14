ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Rate Ventures, a premier Dallas/Fort Worth-based WealthTech-focused venture capital fund, today announced its first investment in ICR Partners from its recently launched $25 million venture capital fund. First Rate Ventures was one of the leading investors in the $2.3M seed rounds.
"First Rate Ventures is about investing in firms and supporting customers in wealth, investment, and regulatory technology. We are investing in entrepreneurs with innovative solutions who have proven traction and can benefit from First Rate's strategic position serving Wealth Management firms," said First Rate Ventures Managing Director Marshall Smith. "ICR Partners is a great example of that type of firm. Together we are delivering value more efficiently to the customers of both First Rate and ICR Partners with technology and services that are integrated and aligned for growth."
Led by experienced WealthTech entrepreneur Bob Mehringer, ICR Partners provides technology-enabled manager research, contracting, model delivery, and custodial support services to trust organizations with operations in 26 states and $280 billion in wealth assets. ICR Partners is an SEC registered investment advisor based in Arlington, TX, dedicated to building institutional quality investment delivery designed for the specific needs of each of its client firms.
"When the idea to create ICR Partners came to me, First Rate was the first firm that came to mind as a strategic investor," said ICR Partners founder Bob Mehringer. "First Rate's exceptionally strong reputation within the bank and trust channel and their ability to integrate ICR Partners research, model delivery, and advisory services within their platform serving over $2.4T in client assets within a tier 1 bank-approved data security environment was more strategic than the capital."
About First Rate Ventures
With more than $25 million in capital, First Rate Ventures is dedicated to investing in innovative start-ups in strategic markets with a primary emphasis on wealth technology, investment technology, regulatory technology, and mortgage technology. By focusing on early-stage start-ups in North America, Europe, and Asia, First Rate ventures offers start-ups expertise working with highly regulated industries and will serve as a strategic guide helping accelerate growth among the more than 500 banks and wealth management firms that currently utilize First Rate's solutions globally.
About ICR Partners
ICR Partners, the most flexible provider of 3rd party investment manager models to the trust channel, offers over 100 investment strategies covering all style-specific asset classes.
