LEWISVILLE, Texas, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services announced this week an exciting addition to their portfolio of behavioral health services, Mahajan Therapeutics. Mahajan Therapeutics offers outpatient mental health and addiction treatment services at 6 conveniently located offices in southwest Ohio. BayMark is a leader in Substance Use Disorder Services with more than 350 treatment facilities across North America, but Mahajan is the first in the portfolio that is primarily focused on mental health services for adults, teens and children.
Mahajan Therapeutics approach to patient care is individualized and evidence-based, offering a variety of outpatient treatment options for patients, whether their needs be mental health or addiction related, or in many cases a dual diagnosis. Mahajan is also focused on bringing treatment to patients where they are at by venturing out in the community to offer services in non-traditional settings, truly tailoring the treatment to each participant and their unique needs. This community integration model extends into the education system where Mahajan therapists and staff can provide services to children in their academic environment, causing less disruption to their schedule and creating an integrated support team with the school staff.
David K. White, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BayMark Health Services shares, "In the past 3 years, BayMark has greatly diversified our continuum of care beyond our beginning as a company focused on opioid use disorder treatment. Our expansion into residential treatment, IOP, withdrawal management and sober living, among other service lines, now allows us to treat patients with a number of substance use and co-occurring disorders. As we look to the future, integrating mental health services and innovative community- and school-based programming is an exciting addition for BayMark. We're proud to be bringing Mahajan Therapeutics, and the great tradition of patient care they've established over the last 15+ years, into the BayMark Health Services family."
BayMark has invested significantly in the State of Ohio as the need for accessible, affordable and effective treatment options for opioid addiction grew to unimaginable proportions. The acquisition of Mahajan adds 6 outpatient care facilities and 8 sober living homes to BayMark's existing presence in Ohio which includes 5 inpatient detox programs, 1 outpatient detox program, 8 opioid treatment programs and 3 office-based opioid treatment programs. BayMark and Mahajan patients benefit from the ability of these programs to share resources and refer patients to different levels of care to most effectively meet their needs.
"Offering our patients the ability to access the right level of care for where they are on their wellness journey is our number one goal", shared Mike Saul, BayMark Executive Vice-President. "The Mahajan Therapeutics model reflects those same values. We look now to work together and enhance our support of those with both substance use and mental health issues that have in many cases been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a full spectrum of quality services and support."
For more information about Mahajan Therapeutics, visit: http://www.MahajanTherapeutics.com.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to 72,000+ individuals actively participating in treatment each and every day across 388 recovery programs in 36 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUDs, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, PHP, IOP, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
Media Contact
Robin Johnson, BayMark Health Services, 214.379.3303, marketing@baymark.com
SOURCE BayMark Health Services