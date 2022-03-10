HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launch Entertainment, a leading operator and franchisor of innovative, year-round family entertainment centers, is thrilled to announce its very first location in the state of Texas. The franchise's latest deal will bring Launch's fun-filled experience for all ages to Houston and the surrounding area.
Founded in 2012 by Rob and Erin Arnold, Launch offers a differentiated family entertainment experience with a wide variety of attractions and amenities for everyone including XP Arena, ninja courses, laser tag, bowling, trampolines, premium food and beverage service, and more.
The newest Launch Entertainment location will be heading to the Houston community. This comes as a result of an agreement recently signed by Marine veteran Robert Adkins and his business partner Frank Fults. Texas's first Launch Entertainment location is currently in development. As residents of the area, Fults, Adkins, and their families know the value of an invigorating adventure with a great atmosphere to celebrate birthdays, family gatherings, church events, work outings, or just a date night that everyone from all walks of life can enjoy.
"I can't wait for my fellow Houstonians to check out this amazing, multifaceted entertainment center," said Robert Adkins. "We are so passionate about kids. As I get older, I'm learning life is short, and spending time with my two children is a big deal. We are excited to create an environment for families to form long-lasting memories."
Launch Franchisees are beneficiaries of comprehensive support and training from an industry-leading franchise team. Franchisees like Adkins and Fults enjoy the independence of small business ownership while being backed by the benefits of a big business network.
Launch's model, differentiated amenities, and one-of-a-kind Krave restaurant are key factors that made the two long-time friends and business partners confident in bringing the family entertainment center into the community they call home. Launch Entertainment is a service-based, high-margin business that drives repeat customers by going above and beyond what most family entertainment businesses offer.
"Launch offers everything a family could ever want under one roof," Adkins said of his decision. "I love how the company is very family-oriented and emphasizes the importance of the employee experience. At the end of the day, it's all about loyalty and the culture we promote."
Launch currently has 25 family entertainment centers open for business in 13 states across the nation. The rapid expansion of the family entertainment franchise continues by the hour, with numerous other locations in various stages of development.
"We are thrilled to break ground on our first Launch Entertainment location in Texas," said Launch CEO Rob Arnold. "As a franchise, we are focused on developing more facilities in large markets, and we plan on growing our presence throughout the state. We are eager to work with a dynamic duo like Rob and Frank and support them as they embark on this profitable journey with Launch."
ABOUT LAUNCH FRANCHISING, LLC
Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs Rob and Erin Arnold, Launch Entertainment is an innovative leader in the family entertainment industry. What started as an indoor trampoline park for kids has evolved into a year-round, all-inclusive family entertainment center featuring an XP Arena, ninja courses, climbing walls, laser tag, battle pits, bowling, giant trampoline surfaces, and more. As an ideal space for kids and adults alike, Launch offers a safe and enjoyable environment for date nights, birthday parties, family events, corporate events, church outings, fundraisers, and other get-togethers. Currently, there are 25 parks open and operating in 13 states, with numerous others in development across the country.
