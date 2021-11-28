BURLESON, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Purchasing and modifying new vehicles can sometimes become a tedious task. Hiley Hyundai of Burleson is delighted to announce that the customers in the Burleson area in Texas can get up to $1,000 reimbursement towards the purchase of adaptive equipment from their showroom as part of the Mobility Program offered by Hyundai. This offer stands good from April 1, 2021, through January 4, 2022.
Select new or used Hyundai vehicles purchased or leased from Hiley Hyundai of Burleson are eligible for this program. Any aftermarket alterations or equipment installation on such Hyundai vehicles within six months from the date of purchase or lease will be considered for this offer. Once the adaptive equipment is installed, customers must collect the following documents: the purchase agreement or sales contract, vehicle registration, itemized and paid invoices from the adaptive equipment company and documentation from a medical professional that states the purpose of the equipment if the equipment is related to a specific medical need. Then download the claim form and send it across with the documents to Hyundai Motor America, Incentives Department, 10550, Talbert Avenue, Fountain Valley, California, 92708, to receive the reimbursement.
To learn more about this Mobility Program and check your eligibility, kindly visit Hiley Hyundai of Burleson located at 320 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson, Texas, 76028. Hiley Hyundai of Burleson also offers other special offers for Hyundai vehicles. Please feel free to reach out to their customer care team at (817) 945-9900 if you have any further inquiries or information requests.
Media Contact
Trey McGee, Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, 888-318-4864, tmcgee@hileycars.com
SOURCE Hiley Hyundai of Burleson