AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today premium clean food brand, Proper Good, launches four Proper Good Ready Oatmeals, the brand's first official breakfast items. The new oatmeals are dairy-free, gluten free and plant-based - perfect for consumers with specific dietary needs.
"With this launch, Proper Good customers can truly enjoy our meals from morning to night. We decided to introduce oatmeal specifically because breakfast is a particularly tough time of day for most people. Things are chaotic while you're just getting going, but yet you want to eat a healthy, tasty breakfast to fuel your day in the right way. Our solution is steel cut oats mixed with chia, flax, hemp seed and coconut oil for a high-fiber and filling breakfast," said Proper Good CEO and Co-Founder Christopher Jane.
To prepare the oatmeal, remove the card topper, tear off the top of the pouch and heat in a microwave for 60 seconds. If you've selected a flavored oatmeal, add the "stir in" packet, then simply enjoy it from a bowl or the pouch itself. Consumers can also boil the sealed pouch directly, which is an especially easy method while outdoors or camping.
Proper Good Ready Oatmeals come in four flavors:
- Perfectly Plain Oats ($4.24): This thick al-dente style oatmeal has an incredible texture and is ready-to-eat cold or hot in its BPA-free microwave safe pouch.
- Apple Cinnamon Oats ($5.09): The stir-in topping packet is a masterpiece of its own with English walnuts, organic cinnamon and diced juicy apples.
- Blueberry Coconut Oats ($5.09): This packet is next-level tasty, with blueberries, toasted coconut flakes, crunchy pumpkin seeds, maple syrup powder and butterfly-pea-powder.
- Choc, PB & Banana Oats ($5.09): With dutch cocoa, peanut butter, crunchy banana pieces and maple syrup powder, this flavor gives you a fancy breakfast which tastes like a peanut butter cup, but with all the benefits of a high fiber meal and 8g of protein.
This year, Proper Good launched several additional products to give its customers more clean, convenient meals at their fingertips. These include a vegan-friendly Southwest Chili, Quinoa & Brown Rice Blend which is a great pairing with the existing soups, a Chicken & Vegetable Soup, a Cream of Chicken Soup and a number of sippable bone broths.
After launching in 2020, the brand surpassed the $1,000,000 sales mark in its first year with more than 150,000 meals sold and thousands of five-star reviews. Proper Good has also built a foundation for very nimble and efficient manufacturing with a customized data platform showing real-time product market fit. This allows for continuous recipe micro-iteration based on real-time feedback from 20,000+ consumers, many of whom include essential workers like medical professionals, truck drivers and consumers who work nights.
Proper Good's packaging allows workers to store their unopened meals at room temperature (no need for refrigeration or freezing) which means they can keep the pouches at a nurse's station, break room or right with them on the road and eat quickly versus stopping for fast food or junk food. Additionally, Proper Good's packaging (cardboard topper, box and envelopes) are all widely recyclable, and the brand is committed to becoming Climate Neutral Certified.
To learn more about Proper Good, please visit eatpropergood.com.
About Proper Good
Launched by Co-Founders Christopher and Jennifer Jane in 2020 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Proper Good offers 90-second meal solutions accommodating keto, gluten / dairy-free and plant-based diets. All are made with clean and functional ingredients and are shelf-stable to take on-the-go. Individual meals start at $5.69 with a subscription, and users can build their own pack to earn milestones such as a free gift, free shipping and volume discounts. Additionally the brand has committed to becoming Climate Neutral Certified, and all packaging is recyclable. To learn more about Proper Good visit eatpropergood.com or engage with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or Instagram. Note Proper Good donates one meal to a food charity for every social media post with the #eatpropergood and tag @eatpropergood.
