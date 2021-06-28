SAN ANTONIO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Principle Auto is proud to announce the opening of their newest automotive dealership, Principle Hyundai Boerne, in Boerne, Texas. Located at 32275 B W-Interstate 10 and adjacent to Principle INFINITI of Boerne, this convenient location is only ten minutes north of The Rim Shopping Center serving the Boerne, Fair Oaks, Helotes, and San Antonio areas. Principle Hyundai Boerne is the most recent addition to Principle Auto and will help further the group's growth plans as it continues to expand across Texas and the United States.
Principle Auto was founded with the desire to change the automotive industry through exceptional customer care, community involvement and sustainability. The privately held automotive group is pleased to offer Hyundai, a brand that shares our passion to improve peoples' lives, and provide them with a truly exceptional dealership experience. Principle Hyundai Boerne will have a welcoming atmosphere and staff focused on top-notch customer service with over 360 cars for sale on site, a number that will increase as the business grows.
Service Director Christina Thomas contributes, "Aside from the great deals our sales team will offer, our Service Department is well equipped to provide timely repairs and quality service with fully trained and certified technicians." Principle Hyundai Boerne has a multilingual staff that is determined to provide a comfortable purchasing experience.
Principle Auto's COO, Mark Smith, spent 25 years in the luxury automotive industry before teaming up with co-owner and CEO, Abigail Kampmann, to create Principle Auto. The name "Principle" was chosen to reflect the values the company vows to uphold.
"Our mission statement at Principle Auto is 'We live to provide exceptional care'," says Smith. "As a member of our community, we want you to be comfortable with choosing Principle Hyundai Boerne and Principle Auto. Our online purchasing and online service scheduling tools are available to accommodate your schedule, and we will strive to make your sales or service experience as convenient as possible."
"At Principle Auto, our customers and their vehicles are an extension of our family, and we will treat you as a member of our family," says Kampmann. "Through a combination of exceptional value and our dedication to providing world-class service, we always aim to provide our customers with a great experience. We are thrilled to add Principle Hyundai Boerne to our family, and we cannot wait to serve you."
Principle Hyundai Boerne sales will office out of a temporary portable building until their brand new facility is completed. For more information, visit https://www.principlehyundaiboerne.com or call 210-635-1000.
ABOUT PRINCIPLE AUTO
Principle Auto is an independent auto group headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that operates a number of automotive dealerships in Texas, Tennessee, and Mississippi. While the group has been in business for over 50 years, a management restructure took place in 2014, which led to the formation of Principle Auto. Principle Auto strives to provide an environment for its associates and customers that is welcoming, transparent, and forward thinking. Principle Auto is the home of the Principle Promise: We respect you and the opportunity to serve you. We deliver exceptional value. We value your time. We take the risk—never you. For more information visit: https://www.principleauto.com/
Media Contact
Jessica Zapatero, Principle Auto, +1 2104373977, jessica.zapatero@principleauto.com
Jessica Zapatero, Principle Auto, 2104373977, jessica.zapatero@principleauto.com
SOURCE Principle Auto