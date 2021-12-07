HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before arriving on U.S. soil, most refugees have experienced war, violence, corruption, or famine. These traumatic events compel them to exchange everything they know and love for the hope of a new life in America. For women—many of whom journeyed here alone or were abandoned by the spouse who accompanied them—acclimating to a new land with a new language also comes with the gendered risks of sexual violence, harassment, and trafficking.
To protect this vulnerable population, a group of University of Houston students established an emergency program for refugee or migrant women and youth in their community. The program has since evolved over more than a decade into the local nonprofit organization Amaanah, which translates from the Arabic as "fulfilled."
Among Amaanah's programs is the Big Sister Circle (B.S.C.), which connects female immigrants and refugees with a support network of Houston women. "We believe that refugees and immigrants deserve to thrive in Houston, not merely survive," said Jida Nabulsi, CEO of Amaanah Refugee Services. "The Big Sister Circle aims to empower refugee women with local mentorship by female volunteers, as well as through vocational training, language classes, and so much more."
Each incoming B.S.C. participant is paired with a Houstonian who speaks her native language of Arabic, Farsi, Spanish, Pashto, Vietnamese, etc. At least once a week, Big Sisters guide Little Sisters toward resources and opportunities in their new country. From health-care access to building a resumé, Big Sisters help simplify what can be overwhelming tasks for immigrants or refugees. In a mentoring role, Big Sisters assist Little Sisters in improving their English, preparing for job interviews, and navigating Houston.
On their journey to autonomy, Amaanah supports these new American citizens with grocery stipends and financial support for living expenses. Through Amaanah, these women continue to gain self-sufficiency as they adapt to life in Houston. Ultimately, Little Sisters become independent, graduate from the program, and become Big Sisters who are assisting the next generation of immigrant and refugee women.
"When I first came to a Big Sister Circle meeting at Amanaah, I was struggling with English while trying to find a place to live in a new city," said Nasma H, a graduate of the program. "Thanks to the compassion I encountered here, I've improved my English, found a job, and my children are now reading and writing in English at school."
"The transition from your home country into a new one isn't easy—and that's why the cornerstone of Big Sister Circle is the long-term bond between Houstonians and new citizens," said Nabulsi. "My vision for this program is twofold: Expand the network of employers who are willing to hire our program members; and provide scholarships so members can earn a living wage, reach their educational goals, and fully participate in the great social experiment that is America."
