HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The single mother of Ezra Blount, Tamara Byrd of Denton, Texas, has not spoken to the media following her son's devastating injuries sustained at the Astroworld Festival. Her sole focus has been and remains on Ezra.
In response to numerous requests for comment, she asked the attorney she hired to represent her and Ezra, Paul A. Grinke, to share a few words: "Tamara wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She can feel your prayers as she sits at Ezra's bedside. She asks for privacy. She asks for continued prayer."
About Paul Grinke:
Paul A. Grinke is Managing Partner of McCathern's Frisco, Texas office. He has broad experience on a national level, litigating complex commercial and catastrophic event claims from both sides of the docket. He prosecutes and defends claims involving personal injury, wrongful death, and catastrophic property damage. He is an expert in counseling clients involved in tragic events not only from a litigation standpoint, but from a crisis management and public relations standpoint.
On November 8, 2021 Tamara Linelle Byrd, individually and as next friend Ezra S. Blount, filed a suit against Jacques Berman Webster II, also known as Travis Scott; Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.; Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.; Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation; Contemporary Services Corporation; and Scoremore Holdings, LLC in the District Court of Harris County, Texas (Cause no. 2021-73451).
About McCathern:
McCathern is a full-service law firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Houston, Frisco, and Los Angeles. Founded in 1998, the firm has built a reputation for having the experience and acumen of much larger law firms with the personal attention to client needs of a small firm. McCathern handles a wide range of legal matters for a diverse client base, from small companies and individuals to Fortune 500 companies and high-profile organizations.
Media Contact
Paul Grinke, McCathern, PLLC, 1 214-741-2662, pgrinke@mccathernlaw.com
SOURCE McCathern, PLLC