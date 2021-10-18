AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that Uyemura International (Uyemura) has become a member.
"As our focus expands from our traditional stronghold in PCB processes into complex assembly processes – especially the high frequency and medical device arenas - we look forward to working with HDP member companies," said Rich DePoto, Uyemura Business Development Manager.
"I am pleased to welcome Uyemura to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise in surface treatment processes for electronics will contribute significantly to several of our projects, especially those focused on high frequency applications and emerging technologies," said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.
About Uyemura
Uyemura is a science company founded in 1848, with core competencies in the development, testing, and manufacture of process chemistries for the PCB, semiconductor, sensor, photonics and medical device industries.
Uyemura has often been characterized as a disruptor – (long before that became a popular term!) Many Uyemura products have re-invented the solutions of the past, often dramatically, rendering legacy products obsolete, and establishing new benchmarks for performance, longevity, and cost management.
Uyemura was the first company in the industry to establish a research laboratory (today, there are 5 worldwide) as an institution for interdisciplinary surface treatment research. Our global R&D activities have generously rewarded the Uyemura brand with the confidence of leading OEMs in virtually every sector.
More information can be found at: https://www.uyemura.com/index.html
About HDP
HDP User Group (http://www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the technical issues facing the industry, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Tokyo.
For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at http://www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at madanj@hdpug.org, phone number +1 561.501.1567.
