DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Direct Mail LLC – a provider of print, mail, and marketing services in addition to other multi-channel marketing and digital communication solutions, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 SOC 2 Type 2 + HITRUST examination. The effort reflects their long-standing commitment to data security best practices.
"Summit Direct Mail is extremely diligent on keeping up with the quick turn times and the needs of
our clients. We take our clients security very seriously. We continuously keep improving our data and information security controls yearly to meet the changing needs of our clients while also keeping in line with best practices," said Debra Stewart, Co-Security Officer.
"This is the second year we have achieved a SOC 2 Type 2 + HITRUST. We are excited about the
new opportunities this can bring," said Mike Robinson, Co-Security Officer.
Summit Direct Mail was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance regarding the effectiveness of the company's controls over a period of time.
About Summit Direct Mail
Summit Direct Mail is a provider of print, mail, and marketing services in addition to other multi-channel marketing and digital communication solutions. The company operations are based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area providing services for clients with national business requirements. Primary service offerings include high volume variable digital printing, offset printing, direct mail, transactional mail, web to print, and complete online marketing automation services. Find out more at summitdm.com
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
