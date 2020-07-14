DALLAS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past five years, Abilene Christian University (ACU) has extended the university's mission and reach by offering online degree programs. While this has been done primarily through the development of graduate programs, last year ACU began offering online undergraduate programs as well. As a response to market demand, the university has expanded its online undergraduate program offerings from five to 15.
"Now more than ever, the ability to continue one's education online is paramount. ACU is ready and able to help students from across the nation obtain a degree that will give them the skills employers require, while also deepening their sense of how their work is connected to God's desire for them and the world," says Dr. Stephen Johnson, vice president and chief administrative officer for ACU Online.
With a current online enrollment of more than 1,400 graduate and undergraduate students, it's evident that today's student not only wants, but demands a degree program to meet them where they are. ACU's online undergraduate programs are:
- Bachelor of Science in Applied Communication
- Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Services
- Bachelor of Science in Christian Service and Formation
- Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders
- Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
- Bachelor of Science of Digital Media
- Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration
- Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance
- Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Administration
- Bachelor of Science in Integrated Studies
- Bachelor of Science in Management
- Bachelor of Science in Marketing
- Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
- Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Pre-Nursing Pathway
All of the undergraduate programs are 120 or 128 credit hours with a tuition cost of $395 per credit hour.
ACU is a vibrant, innovative, Christ-centered community that engages students in authentic spiritual and intellectual growth, equipping them to make a real difference in the world. To see a full list of its online degree offerings, visit acu.edu/online.
