HOUSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland Garcia, a Litigation Practice shareholder in the Houston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been asked to serve on the regional selection panel for the White House Fellows program.
As a regional panelist for the 2022-2023 application season, Garcia will be tasked with identifying and evaluating talent for the White House Fellowship who will advance to the National Finals. Each White House Fellow program candidate undergoes a competitive application process for the chance to secure a position working at the top level of the federal government for a year.
"It is a great honor to be a panelist for the White House Fellows program," Garcia said. "I look forward to working alongside other community leaders as we serve and select candidates that will drive the future of our nation."
The President's Commission on White House Fellowships, founded in 1964, is the premiere nonpartisan program for leadership and public service in the United States. Annually, the program offers exceptional Americans from diverse backgrounds and professions experience working for the federal government.
Active in the legal profession, Garcia was the first minority to be elected President of the Houston Bar Association, the fifth largest voluntary bar association in the country, with more than 11,000 members. He also served as President of the Texas Young Lawyers Association, an elected position of the 22,000-member state-wide organization. Garcia was President of the Hispanic Bar Association and President of the Dispute Resolution Center. He was an elected Director of the State Bar of Texas and was a Trustee of the Texas Bar Foundation. President Barack Obama appointed Garcia to the Board of Visitors of the United States Naval Academy, the governing body for the prestigious Annapolis, Maryland institution. Garcia was appointed by the Mayor and Houston City Council to the board of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority. He serves as Co-Chairman of the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board. He also serves on the boards of the Greater Houston Partnership, Memorial Hermann Health System, Harris County Hospital District Foundation and Board of Pilot Commissioners of Harris County Ports. He is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and Houston Bar Foundation. Garcia served on the Texas Supreme Court's Judicial Selection Task Force which reported on the method for selecting and retaining judicial officers that would best serve the people of Texas, on the Texas Supreme Court's Gender Fairness Task Force and on the Texas Supreme Court Rules Advisory Committee.
Garcia has tried lawsuits in state and federal trial courts and has argued appeals in state and federal appellate courts. He has handled many high profile cases and has been quoted regarding these cases by The National Law Journal, Houston Chronicle, Dallas Morning News, Austin-American Statesman, Corpus Christi Caller Times, Texas Lawyer, Law360 and others.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future. These include: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP