HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is pleased to announce that the City of Beaumont Housing Authority, in partnership with Brinshore Development, has selected the firm to complete the new 195,000-square-foot Trinity Grove Apartments, located in Beaumont on Highway 105.
The new affordable housing development will be comprised of 192 units across eight garden-style buildings. The leasing building will feature a fitness center, a computer learning center, and a community room. The 9.6-acre grounds will offer children's playscapes, multiple courtyards with grill stations, and gazebo areas perfect for outdoor gatherings.
There will be three different unit configurations to accommodate the needs of future tenants that vary from one to three bedrooms. Each unit will be equipped with Energy Star appliances and feature nine-foot ceilings.
"Cadence McShane is excited to begin working with Brinshore Development and the City of Beaumont Housing Authority," remarked Colby Rose, Vice President and General Manager of Cadence McShane. "We make a good team and look forward to delivering an exceptional option for affordable housing in a community that is deserving of our best efforts."
JHP Architecture is serving as project architect.
Completion of the development is slated for fall of 2022.
