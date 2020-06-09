DALLAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) has been ranked #4 in the Investment Advisor's 2020 Broker-Dealer Reference Guide: Best in the Business for Average Annual Gross Production per Advisor, a spot held from the previous 2019 rankings. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.
On an annual basis, Investment Advisor magazine tracks the performance of 40-plus broker-dealer firms through different industry measurements. With the eye this year on broker-dealers who had an average annual gross production per rep of over $315,000, Prospera ranked well above this figure, with its advisors producing an average of $476,000, taking the #4 spot for the second year in a row.
Prospera is proud to be able to support the needs of independent advisors and has put great effort over the years into maintaining a home-office to advisor staff ratio of 2.4:1, along with implementing a culture that revolves around providing hands-on expertise, tailored solutions and legendary service.
"We are proud to see the success of our advisors. Through consistent dialogue and our ongoing quest to provide gold-standard interactions, we feel we truly offer the independence and flexibility for our advisors to achieve what we call Success Your WayTM," said David Stringer, President.
About Investment Advisor
Since 1980, independent and independent-minded advisors, whether a broker-dealer rep or an RIA, have turned to Investment Advisor magazine for the unbiased news, information and analysis on wealth management, alternative investments, retirement planning, technology and practice management that they need to grow and run their practices. Investment Advisor remains the leading media-valued partner in helping that advisor become and remain successful.
About Prospera Financial Services
Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.
