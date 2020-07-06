- Data-Driven: Bank is using a data-driven model based on CDC/OSHA guidelines, an individual market's COVID-19 activity, and existing local ordinances and "stay at home" orders to make reopen decisions - Extended health and hygiene measures: Bank has added to the measures it is taking inside branches to promote health and safety for all employees and customers - Decisions revocable: Bank will use model to rescind reopening decisions if needed based on incoming - and changing - data