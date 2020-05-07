Record First Quarter Electric Power Infrastructure Revenues First Quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.26 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.47 Total Backlog of $14.7 Billion First Quarter Cash Flow from Operations of $227.5 million Total Liquidity of $1.7 Billion at March 31, 2020 Adjusts 2020 Outlook to Reflect Estimated Impact of COVID-19 and Other Factors on Operations