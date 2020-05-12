AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (TEC) and Exelon Clearsight, LLC (Exelon Clearsight) announced they have formed a partnership to bring advanced UAS (drone), robot, and software enabled inspections to utilities in Texas. Under the agreement, TEC will have exclusive rights to sell Exelon Clearsight's services to Electric Cooperatives, Generation & Transmission Cooperatives, and Municipal Authorities across the state of Texas.
This announcement comes less than a year after the Texas Legislature imposed new requirements on electric utilities to inspect overhead lines to ensure compliance with the National Electric Safety Code (NESC) and document findings of non-conformance and the steps taken to mitigate line clearance issues and public safety concerns.
"Exelon Clearsight uses remotely-piloted drones that can get very close to lines and towers to capture acute details and spot potential reliability or safety issues before they occur," said Colbey Ryan, Co-Founder and General Manager of Utilities, Exelon Clearsight, "resulting in faster response times, enhanced reliability, and greater customer satisfaction."
"We are excited about partnering with Clearsight to provide unique value-added services to our members," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer, TEC Manufacturing and Distribution Services. "Drones, robots, and software enabled inspections are powerful new tools for inspecting transmission assets. Making these technologies available to member cooperatives is a priority for TEC and we felt Clearsight was the obvious partner."
About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.
Serving our members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of 75 electric cooperatives with more than three million members throughout the state. TEC serves its members by providing products and services that help sustain cooperative businesses in the 21st century and offers a full line of utility supplies and services through its Manufacturing & Distribution Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit www.texas-ec.org
About Exelon Clearsight
Exelon Clearsight is an innovative asset management company that leverages drones, robots, and software to capture key insights and improve performance of critical energy infrastructure. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, Exelon Clearsight is vertically integrated in the energy business, giving it balanced perspective and unique insights to innovate new solutions and create new value for its clients. Exelon Clearsight is an Associate Member of the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA) and conducts business across North America. For more information, please visit www.exelonclearsight.com.