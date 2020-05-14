RICHARDSON, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack-fm presents Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Over the Air on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 7 p.m. The weekend event was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but Richardson native and radio personality JT will help to keep its musical heart beating by hosting a special Wildflower! Over The Air show on 100.3 Jack-fm. The playlist will include artists from the festival lineup that would have performed this weekend.
"North Texas needs live music more than ever," said 100.3 Jack-fm radio host JT. "We partnered with the City of Richardson to try to bring some of that sense of the community we get every year from attending Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival."
Fans can tune-in and listen on Friday for songs by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Collective Soul, The Charlie Daniels Band, Loverboy, The Wailers, and more. Listeners can tune in live on 100.3 Jack-fm, or use a free RADIO.com app that's also available on Amazon's ALEXA to "open the radio.com app and play 100.3 Jack-fm."
"With the support of Jack-fm, Wildflower! is looking forward to providing this opportunity for our fans," said Serri Ayers, Superintendent of Community Events for Richardson Parks and Recreation. "We were heartbroken to have to call off the event, and we are thankful for this partnership to have a way for the music community to come together and celebrate the essence of Wildflower!"
Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtag #WAMFest2020 or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.
