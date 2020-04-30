- COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts: Approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for $2.2 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans under Phase 1, nearly all of which has been disbursed to customers. Proactively providing other products and offers to assist customers during this crisis - Revenue: Total revenue up 4 percent (annualized) from fourth quarter 2019 levels as strong growth in noninterest income more than offset a decline in net interest income - Goodwill impairment: Drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic results in $2.2 billion non-cash write-down of goodwill; no impact to liquidity, regulatory capital ratios or the operations of the bank and ability to service and meet the needs of our customers - Operating income: Operating income(1) for the quarter totals $300 million, up 30 percent (annualized) from fourth quarter 2019 levels - Loans and Deposits: Momentum from fourth quarter 2019 continues as total loans increase 22 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Total deposits rise 12 percent (annualized) driven by a 51 percent increase (annualized) in interest bearing transaction accounts - Credit quality: Nonperforming loan ratio at 1.09 percent, up 3 basis points from year-end 2019 while net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans at 69 basis points, down 18 basis points from fourth quarter 2019 levels. Provision expense of $357 million in the quarter due to the drastic slowdown in economic activity from COVID-19 and steep drop in oil prices - Capital and liquidity: Regulatory and liquidity positions remain strong. CET1(2) ends quarter at 11.97 percent while Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) remains stout at 144 percent