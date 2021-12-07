HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Living, a Houston-based leader in the property management sector, announced today that it has acquired JMG Realty, a real estate company specializing in the development and management of multi-family communities, headquartered in Atlanta. With the addition of JMG, Asset Living expands its footprint into the Southeast by adding more than 20,000 multi-family units and a new corporate office in Atlanta. This is the second acquisition for Asset Living in 2021.
"We began our conversations with Ryan McGrath many months ago and are delighted to be joining the Asset Living brand that shares similar principles as well as a history of establishing a loyal client base throughout the years," said Karlton Jackson, CEO of JMG Realty. "After working with Ryan's team to make this acquisition possible, I am confident that we'll accomplish many amazing things together in 2022 and beyond."
With over two decades of experience and approximately 575 employees, JMG Realty brings expertise in management, redevelopment, financial, and investment services for multi-family, affordable and build-to-rent real estate properties servicing both private and institutional owners. The company has both regional and divisional offices located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest.
"I'm excited to welcome JMG to the Asset Living family—it was an honor to collaborate with both Karlton and Tim to make this venture a reality," said Ryan McGrath, CEO and President of Asset Living. "Don't be mistaken, just because the acquisition is official doesn't mean that we'll be slowing down anytime soon. Now, the real work begins. Our plan is to continue this momentum of growth into the new year."
This acquisition is an investment in Asset Living's multi-family, affordable and build-to-rent portfolios from both a growth and geographical expansion perspective. The change will also bring new opportunities and resources to JMG employees, who will also have access to new tools and technologies to best serve clients.
"This is an exciting time to be joining the Asset Living brand," said Tim Brock, President of JMG Realty. "We've been so impressed by Asset Living's ability to grow while maintaining best-in-class client service, and we're excited to bring that same drive to the Southeast."
In November, Asset Living announced the company had acquired Dallas-based City Gate Property Group. Last year, Asset Living strategically acquired three organizations, growing by more than 60 percent in one year. McGrath plans to continue expanding the company's footprint to bring Asset Living's partners industry-leading talent and an enhanced suite of services.
About Asset Living
Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
About JMG Realty
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, JMG Realty, Inc., is a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment and new construction, financial services, and management of multifamily real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm is currently comprised of over 20,000 units. JMG Realty is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO). To learn more, please visit https://www.jmgrealty.com/.
