AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a joint statement on 10/19/21, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) declared that children's mental health is a national crisis because of the pandemic. They called for "strategies to meet these challenges". Life coaching for kids is part of the mental wellness continuum for children that many people are not aware of, and certified coaches from Adventures in Wisdom have been helping kids navigate the pandemic by teaching mindset skills for managing change, fear, anxiety, uncertainty, and more.
In the statement, the group declared, "We must identify strategies to meet these challenges through innovation and action … to improve the access to and quality of care across the continuum of mental health promotion, prevention, and treatment"
"Where Life Coaching for Kids fits in the mental health continuum is in promotion and prevention. Whereas counselors tend to focus on mental illness and helping children who are struggling to function in day-to-day life, life coaching focuses on awareness and prevention - helping children develop resilience and coping skills so that they can navigate uncertainty and change in their lives. Coaching also helps children develop mindset skills for self-esteem, confidence, self-leadership, achievement, and happiness," said Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom and leader of a worldwide movement to empower children through life coaching and mindset skills training.
As an example, when 9-year-old "Scott" first entered lockdown during the pandemic, he struggled with virtual school and the uncertainty in his life. He worked with WISDOM Coach® Tara around managing change. Through coaching, Scott learned how to shift his thinking about the situation and to choose thoughts that supported him - helping him feel calmer and ready to handle the changes he was facing.
Adventures in Wisdom has trained coaches since 2013 and has Certified WISDOM Coaches in over 30 countries who are working with children both in person and online.
