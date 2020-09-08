AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, the world's leading industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, is pleased to announce that it has added Mr. Jim Moffatt, former Chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting, and Dr. Ron Sugar, former Chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman Corporation and current Chairman of Uber, to its Advisory Board.
"Through my career, I've learned the importance of disruption and innovation – and seen companies rise and fall for embracing or avoiding these values, respectively. SparkCognition is a company that embraces innovation and has advanced the state-of-the-art in AI for the benefit of clients in multiple industries," said Mr. Moffatt. "I am looking forward to working alongside the SparkCognition team and continuing to advance their mission."
"In an era of increased digitalization, large companies must either disrupt, or get disrupted. This is not merely true for industry, but also for the organizations that power and defend our nation," said Dr. Sugar. "With both deep technical and domain knowledge, SparkCognition is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of clients across the industrial spectrum, and I am delighted to aid them in their mission."
Mr. Moffatt and Dr. Sugar join a group of distinguished advisors and Board Directors at SparkCognition, including: John Chambers, former Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Robert O. Work, former Deputy Secretary of Defense; Lord John Browne, former CEO of bp; and, John L. Thornton, former President of Goldman Sachs.
Mr. Moffatt brings close to 40 years of business experience to SparkCognition, 32 of which were spent at Deloitte Consulting. During his tenure at Deloitte, he held many roles, including Vice Chairman, CEO of Global Consulting, and Deputy CEO of the US. Through his career, Mr. Moffatt advised numerous Fortune 500 clients, working closely with C-suite executives to deliver leading insights and innovative solutions. Mr. Moffatt serves on many boards and committees, including; UCLA Anderson School, Bridgepoint LLC, Icertis, Kyriba, and more. Mr. Moffatt was awarded the 2016 John E. Anderson Distinguished Alumni Award and the 2020 UC San Diego Alumni Changemaker Award. He has also been recognized by UCLA Anderson as one of its "100 Inspirational Alumni."
As the Chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman, Dr. Sugar grew the business to become one of the world's largest aerospace and defense companies. He currently serves as the Chairman of Uber Technologies, and sits on the boards of Chevron, Apple, and Amgen. He also serves as senior advisor to the private investment firm Ares Management, Bain & Co., and Singapore's Temasek Investment Company. Dr. Sugar is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, trustee of the University of Southern California, member of the UCLA Anderson School of Management board of advisors, and former Presidential Appointee to the National Security Telecom Advisory Committee (NSTAC). He is a fellow of both the American Institute of
Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Royal Aeronautical Society, and has also been honored as UCLA Alumnus of the Year.
"At SparkCognition, we've been lucky to receive support from so many illustrious leaders," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO at SparkCognition. "Mr. Moffatt and Dr. Sugar are proven leaders who bring incredibly valuable and unique perspectives to SparkCognition that will further our journey and help us solve our customers' and partners' toughest challenges."
About SparkCognition:
With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. SparkCognition offers four main products: Darwin™, DeepArmor®️, SparkPredict®️, and DeepNLP™. With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized four years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com.
