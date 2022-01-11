AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveProspect, the SaaS platform for consent-based marketing, today announces it has been named as one of Austin's Best Midsize Companies in Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
"We're thrilled to be recognized by Built In Austin as one of the Best Places to Work in Austin for the fifth consecutive year," says Brian Caskey, Chief Marketing Officer at ActiveProspect. "We've seen a lot of growth as a company over the past year, which has edged us into the midsized category for the first time, and we're proud of the continued excellence we've been able to foster within our company culture as we grow."
"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."
ABOUT ACTIVEPROSPECT
ActiveProspect is an Austin-based SaaS platform on a mission to make consent-based marketing the best method for customer acquisition. Our comprehensive product suite empowers companies across industries to take real-time action on their leads, protect themselves from litigation by documenting proof of consent, and save money by providing new levels of data insights and control. For more information, visit http://www.ActiveProspect.com.
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. These professionals rely on the Built In platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of their uniquely engaged audience, they help close the hiring gap between these companies and otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. http://www.builtin.com
BEST PLACES TO WORK METHODOLOGY
Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.
Media Contact
Brian Caskey, ActiveProspect, 510.207.9250, brian.caskey@activeprospect.com
SOURCE ActiveProspect