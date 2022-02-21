HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the fall of 2021, The Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec established a scholarship for compassionate and community-oriented college students. The Houston personal injury firm offers scholarships to two students each semester. The awards, which are each worth $2,000, may be used to pay for educational expenses such as tuition, room and board, and textbooks. The law firm hopes to support the higher education of students who share a passion for helping others.
Attorney Shane Kadlec is excited to announce the first two winners of the Public Service Scholarship. Tionna Taite, an aspiring law student, will graduate from The University of Alabama in May 2022. After earning her law degree, Tionna plans on pursuing a career as an intellectual property attorney. She hopes to bring more opportunities to minority students in both academic and professional settings and utilize her legal skill set to take on pro bono casework. Brady Cole Miller is a senior at the University of Texas at Austin and will enroll in law school for the Fall 2022 semester. He has an interest in the criminal justice system and hopes to bring positive change as a criminal public interest attorney.
The Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec Public Service Scholarship is currently open for Fall 2022 applications. The awards are available to college and university students throughout the United States who are pursuing a degree in public service such as law, social work, government, non-profit, or education. The applicants are also required to submit an essay. All applications for the upcoming semester must be submitted no later than June 24, 2022.
About the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec
Since 1996, Attorney Shane Kadlec has been licensed to practice law throughout the state of Texas. Located in Houston, Attorney Kadlec and his legal team serve clients throughout the areas of Katy, Sugar Land, Pasadena, Bellaire, The Woodlands, Cypress, and West Houston, among many other communities.
Mr. Kadlec is board-certified in personal injury trial law and has vast experience representing clients who have suffered harm due to dangerous accidents, including motor vehicle accidents, workplace accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, and defective products. Additionally, Mr. Kadlec and his team advocate for families pursuing compensation in wrongful death claims.
To learn more about the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec and the Public Service Scholarship, visit https://www.injurylawyerhouston.com/ or call 281-643-2000.
