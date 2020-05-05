AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushnami, the leading subscriber engagement and monetization platform for marketers, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.
Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. chose 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed and audited the data and ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.
Inc. reported that the strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."
Pushnami's CEO, Emerson Smith, credits the company's high ranking to a focus on acceptance, positivity, and placing people first over profit. This creates an environment of exceptional employee pride and accomplishments based on efforts of 'we' rather than 'I.' He stated, "There is no doubt that our team is at the core of Pushnami's success. It's wonderful to be recognized by Inc. for our commitment to our culture. This is particularly meaningful as this acknowledgment comes from feedback by our own employees — who are the heart and soul of what makes Pushnami unique."
"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. Magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."
