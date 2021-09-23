MCALLEN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 62nd location in McAllen, Texas.
The newest location will open under the Dale Shine Xpress brand which will eventually integrate, along with all Dale Shine Xpress Car Washes, to the GO Car Wash brand. This newest wash located at 3801 N. 10th St, McAllen, TX 78501. With the opening of the 10th St. location, GO will now operate seven Dale Shine Xpress locations in the Rio Grande Valley.
"We are eager to continue our involvement in the Rio Grande Valley community, while providing career opportunities for men and women in a thriving and exciting industry," said Heath Pomerantz, VP of Field Operations.
GO Car Wash welcomes the residents of McAllen to join in the Grand Opening events celebrating our new wash. The Grand Opening will feature promotional specials and deals on single and Unlimited washes, allowing customers to experience our new wash and enjoy its amenities. GO Car Wash uses state-of-the-art equipment and latest chemical technologies to provide the best wash experience for their customers. This includes interior cleaning equipment like our free mat cleaners, and complimentary on-site vacuums.
"GO Car Wash is driven to be the most admired car wash company in its competitive markets. Adding another Dale Shine Express to our wide, ever-growing company allows us to continue offering convenient, consistent, and exceptional car washes across the country," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash
Links
SOURCE: GO Car Wash
Media Contact
Bill Derwin, Go Car Wash, +1 303-304-1986, bill.derwin@gocarwash.com
Chris Anderson, GO Car Wash, (312)785-6788, chris.andersen@gocarwash.com
SOURCE Go Car Wash