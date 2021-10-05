HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Arovia launched Splay, an expandable display and ultra-short-throw pico projector in one, on Kickstarter. The 24.5-inch FHD portable display expands and folds in seconds and transforms into a projector. Splay is available for the super early bird price of $649 (MSRP: $1299).
Splay quickly shifts from the largest portable display on the market to ultra-short-throw projector mode - all while folding down to the size of a book, weighing just 2.5 pounds. It's made from patent-granted technology and is the perfect companion on the go for office workers, movie lovers, gamers, photographers and videographers, travelers, medical workers, disaster relief workers, and more.
"We are so excited to launch the world's largest portable display and the world's only 2 in 1 display and projector," said CEO and Co-Founder Alexander Wesley. "We've worked extremely hard to bring something unique to the market and to our backers. With our patented technology and multiple functionalities, we think this is something people are going to love."
In display mode, Splay has a four-hour battery life on a single charge and can also act as a power bank. It has a 24.5" FHD screen size with a bright 800 nits screen with 1920x1080 FHD quality. Splay easily connects to a phone, tablet, or laptop via HDMI or wireless adapter (e.g. Chromecast, Apple TV). The space-saving display and projector also includes loud and powerful speakers for an immersive experience.
In under a minute, users can remove the display technology, press a button to flip the image, and begin projecting on a wall to project an 80" FHD image from less than two feet away. Projector mode provides full HD, with a bright 1920 x 1080 high-resolution display, up to 80" screen size, and a throw ratio of 0.39, making it perfect for use in small spaces. This is the shortest throw ratio (focal length) projection display of any similar portable projector device weighing less than five pounds.
While traditional projector screens are vinyl or plasticizer-based that wrinkle when folded, Splay is the only display that can fold and expand in all directions without permanent wrinkles. While rollable or foldable OLED can only roll or fold in one direction. Splay is the only patented fully flexible, high quality, projector screen on the market.
Splay is a massively upgraded version of SPUD, launched by Arovia in 2016. Splay boasts a higher resolution, significantly increased brightness, is lighter by .5 pounds, has a re-imagined industrial design and is 30% smaller when expanded and folded. Best of all, it has the new projector mode, making it a 2-in-1 device.
"We built Splay from the ground up using the lessons we learned from making SPUD to create the ultimate portable display," said CTO and Co-founder George Zhu. "We have made game-changing advances on our patented technology and can't wait for our backers to experience Splay themselves."
To back Splay and view early bird discounts, visit the Kickstarter page. Arovia plans on delivering Splay to backers in July 2022. Media wishing for more information or to interview a Splay representative can contact PR Agent Rosemary Newton.
Arovia is led by co-founders Alexander Wesley and George Zhu.
Alexander Wesley - CEO and Co-Founder - Alex was recognized by CNBC as the creator of the expandable display industry. He was formerly a product manager at ZYGO corporation, the top optical precision measurement company in the world. He has his B.S. and M.S. in optical engineering from the University of Rochester, the top optics school in the world. He also has an MBA from Rice University, where he was recognized as one of the top 150 U.S. MBAs to graduate in 2016 by Poets and Quants.
George Zhu - CTO and Co-Founder – George developed Arovia's core intellectual property, including the one-step expand mechanics and the first fully foldable projector screen. He is the primary system architect of SPUD and Splay, leading all technical development. George has his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Rice University and was recognized as a top 5 engineer in his graduating class.
