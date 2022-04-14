Retailer offering roles at business units in the United States, United Kingdom, India and more.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL), along with its companies, Shop LC, TJC, and STS Gems, is providing fast-track hiring for Ukrainian nationals and refugees.
"VGL is rich in diversity," explains Sunil Agrawal, CEO of VGL. "Our workforce draws upon people from a wide variety of backgrounds, nationalities, and creeds. It is one of our greatest strengths. My hope is that we inspire others who can to do the same and support the Ukrainian people during this crisis."
In addition to fast-track hiring, the VGL Group is providing options for onsite and remote work, support for visas and work permits, relocation support, and quick closures of applications.
VGL, Shop LC, TJC, and STS Gems are hiring for diverse roles including IT, ecommerce, digital, operations, warehouse, and marketing.
