HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston personal injury lawyer Shane Kadlec, founder of the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec, has been named a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers. Each year, high achieving lawyers are recognized from each state or region by The National Trial Lawyers for their success, knowledge, and advanced skillsets. Over the last 25 years, Attorney Kadlec has exhibited profound commitment to assisting injury victims throughout the Houston area.
Attorney Shane Kadlec is a Board-Certified Personal Injury Trial Lawyer providing superior legal services to Texas clients who have sustained injuries after dangerous accidents, including motor vehicle accidents as well as accidents occurring on construction sites and at the workplace. Mr. Kadlec has ample experience representing victims harmed due to the negligent actions of third parties, including premises liability and medical malpractice cases.
Since earning admission into the State Bar of Texas in 1996, Mr. Kadlec has received numerous accolades acknowledging his incredible work in the legal field and the support he has provided to his clients. Previously, he has been named a Texas Rising Star by Super Lawyers, and he was also recognized as a leading lawyer under 40 years old by Texas Monthly Magazine.
Mr. Kadlec demonstrates his immense commitment to the legal profession through his various memberships and pro bono work. He is on the Houston Trial Lawyers Association board of directors and serves as a sustaining member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. Shane Kadlec also provides pro bono legal services for the Houston Trial Lawyers Foundation.
About The Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec
Representing injury victims from their Houston office, the attorneys at the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec are attentive to their clients and passionate about defending their clients' rights. The law firm consists of two outstanding attorneys, Mr. Shane Kadlec and Associate Attorney Brittany Schuchmann. The legal team advocates for those in need after serious accidents and fights for the compensation their clients deserve.
The law firm also provides support to their community and future lawyers. Twice a year, the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec offers a scholarship opportunity to college students throughout the country who are pursuing a career in public service.
To learn more about the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec, visit https://www.injurylawyerhouston.com/ or call 281-643-2000.
