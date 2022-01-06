AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Removery, the world leader in laser tattoo removal services, announced today it has expanded in Southern California, adding a new studio in Santa Ana and totaling Removery's presence in the area to 3 locations. Additionally, Removery has acquired San Diego Laser Tattoo Removal (SDLR), which has moved into Removery's current San Diego location on Clairemont Mesa Blvd.
"We are thrilled to expand Removery's presence in Southern California, one of the most vibrant tattoo scenes in the world," said Tom Weber, CEO of Removery. "We are excited to open up a new location in Santa Ana, and build upon the foundation San Diego Laser Tattoo Removal has already established in the community. It's our goal to empower people to become who they want to be, by giving them choices over their tattoos while providing the highest quality service and care at every stage of their tattoo removal journey."
The Santa Ana studio, located at 3605 S Bristol Street, Suite B, is now open. The relocation of SDLR, to Removery's current San Diego location at 7309-B Clairemont Mesa Blvd. is also complete, and the studio is now open.
The tattoo removal specialists at Removery are highly trained in the most advanced laser tattoo removal equipment and procedures. Removery uses PicoWay® laser technology that makes their work as fast, effective and comfortable as possible while minimizing the number of treatment sessions. The laser also enables Removery specialists to target any tattoo, no matter the ink colors used or skin type.
INK-nitiative Program
In alignment with the new locations, Removery is inviting the SoCal community to visit https://removery.com/about-us/ink-nitiative/ to nominate individuals for the INK-nitiative program. A global community outreach initiative, Removery's INK-nitiative program is designed to provide safe, effective and free tattoo removal on the hands, neck and face to those who were formerly incarcerated, gang members, survivors of human trafficking and those who wish to remove hate symbols or racist tattoos. For every paying person who completes their tattoo removal journey, Removery will provide a removal service to someone in need.
"In conjunction with our expansion in San Diego and Santa Ana, we are encouraging the community to apply for our INK-nitiative program," added Weber. "Old tattoos can be a painful reminder of a life left behind. We want to empower people who've had the courage to change and help them feel confident in their new path."
About Removery
Removery is the largest specialized provider of laser tattoo removal services in the world with more than 80 locations across the U.S., Australia and Canada. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela's state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers. Removery is clinically driven and the only tattoo removal brand with an Advisory Board that consists of leaders in the medical, dermatology, aesthetic, plastic surgery and laser industries. To learn more about Removery and tattoo removal, see before and after photos or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com.
Media Contact
Amber Valero, Removery, 713.303.9104, amber@meshbr.com
