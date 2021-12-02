HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weinstein Spira, the Houston public accounting and business advisory firm for discerning high net worth individuals and privately held businesses, is celebrating its 60-year anniversary.
Co-founders Stanley C. Weinstein and Joel Spira set out to create a firm that provides responsive and knowledgeable tax, audit and business advisory services for clients. Since 1962, Weinstein Spira has developed a team of professionals who find new ways to solve problems, who persistently seek the best results and who maintain lasting connections with their clients.
Kristin Murray, managing shareholder, states, "This is an incredible milestone for our firm. We have dedicated ourselves to 60 years of proactive service and long-term relationships with our clients, our people and the community. The firm's success would not be possible without the devotion and commitment of our team members. As we look to the future, Weinstein Spira will continue investing in new technologies and developing our team to support sophisticated businesses and individuals. We look forward to serving the next generation of innovators, thought leaders and entrepreneurs."
Throughout this year, Weinstein Spira will be looking at where they started, at what they have achieved and to their vision for the future. Internally, the firm's Fun Brigade will be hosting a combination of 60 celebratory events and volunteer experiences to mark the occasion.
####
Founded in 1962, Weinstein Spira is a highly respected firm of experienced tax, audit, business management and estate planning advisors who proactively serve discerning privately held businesses and leaders in the Houston area and beyond. More information about the firm, its shareholders and services can be found at http://www.weinsteinspira.com.
Media Contact
Katie Cohodes, Weinstein Spira, 1 7136227000, marketing@weinsteinspira.com
SOURCE Weinstein Spira