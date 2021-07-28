DALLAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021") of $1.1 billion, or $3.45 per diluted common share. 

The Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share, to be paid on August 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.  

Management Quotes

"The second quarter was another exceptional quarter for us thanks to our team's execution in a highly competitive market. We have positioned SC to benefit from the ongoing tailwinds with consumers and the overall auto industry. Demand for vehicles remains strong, as evidenced by our record originations in the quarter of $10.5 billion, despite the pressure of new vehicle sales due to the chip shortage. For the first time in our Company's history, we experienced a net recovery for the quarter of $79 million supported by record used car prices. Yesterday we announced an important strategic expansion of our partnership with AutoFi to launch a new digital experience for our dealers and consumers. The economic recovery is underway and we are encouraged by the strength of consumers and our portfolio's performance. However, the uncertainty with COVID persists and we are mindful of the potential impact going forward as we continue to remain disciplined in our approach. I am very optimistic about our Company's position in the market, our portfolio and our employee's ability to execute," said Mahesh Aditya, SC President and CEO.

Fahmi Karam, SC Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our strong performance, which included record net revenues and income, reflects the strength of our disciplined underwriting, dealer and OEM relationships and our team. More than $1 billion in net income represents the most profitable quarter in the Company's history and $1.8 billion in net income in the first half of the year is greater than any single full year. We have significant available liquidity and capital to continue to grow origination volumes and reinvest in the business. We remain focused on generating assets with strong risk-adjusted returns and managing operating expenses, while remaining attentive to the lingering effects of the pandemic on our customers and employees."

Second Quarter of 2021 Highlights (variances compared to second quarter of 2020 ("Q2 2020"), unless otherwise noted)

  • Net Income of $1.1 billion; $3.45 EPS
  • Total auto originations of $10.5 billion, up 34%
    • Core retail auto loan originations of $3.8 billion, up 79%
    • Chrysler Capital loan originations of $4.6 billion, down 2%
    • Chrysler Capital lease originations of $2.1 billion, up 109%
    • Chrysler average quarterly penetration rate of 34%, down from 37%
    • Santander Bank, N.A. program originations of $2.6 billion
  • Announced launch of new dealer and consumer digital experience through partnership with AutoFi
  • Net finance and other interest income1 of $1.4 billion, up 33%
  • 30-59 delinquency ratio of 5.5%, up 120 basis points
  • 59-plus delinquency ratio2 of 2.4%, flat
  • Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 6.6%, down 450 basis points
  • Recovery rate of 114.9%, up from 45.7%
  • RIC net charge-off ratio3 of (1.0)%, down 700 basis points
  • Allowance ratio of 17.8%, down from 18.9% as of March 31, 2021
  • Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $4.2 billion, down from $4.4 billion as of March 31, 2021
  • Executed ~$300 million in off-balance sheet prime loan sales
  • Return on average assets ("ROA") of 8.9%
  • Expense ratio of 1.9%, up 20 basis points
  • Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 18.1%

 

1

Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles.

2

Delinquency Ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases.

3

Net Charge-Off Ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs.

Conference Call Information

SC will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q2 2021 results and other general matters at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (U.S. domestic), or 1-323-794-2093 (international), conference ID 1398753. Please join 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible via live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com. Choose "Events" and select the information pertaining to the Q2 2021 SC Earnings Conference Call. Additionally, there will be slides accompanying the webcast. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software prior to the call.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic), or 1-412-317-6671 (international), conference ID 1398753, approximately two hours after the conference call. An audio webcast of the call and investor presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com, under "Events".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as anticipates, believes, can, could, may, predicts, potential, should, will, estimates, plans, projects, continuing, ongoing, expects, intends, and similar words or phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. For additional discussion of these risks, refer to the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (collectively, our "SEC filings"). Among the factors that could cause the forward-looking statements in this press release and/or our financial performance to differ materially from that suggested by the forward-looking statements are: (a) the adverse impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (b) continually changing federal, state, and local laws and regulations could materially adversely affect our business; (c) adverse economic conditions in the United States and worldwide may negatively impact our results; (d) a reduction in our access to funding; (e) significant risks we face implementing our growth strategy, some of which are outside our control; (f) our agreement with FCA US LLC may not result in currently anticipated levels of growth and is subject to certain conditions that could result in termination of the agreement; (g) our business could suffer if we are unsuccessful in developing and maintaining relationships with automobile dealerships; (h) our financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations depend on the credit performance of our loans; (i) loss of our key management or other personnel, or an inability to attract such management and personnel; (j) certain regulations, including but not limited to oversight by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the European Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve, whose oversight and regulation may limit certain of our activities, including the timing and amount of dividends and other limitations on our business; (k) there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition of all of our outstanding common stock by SHUSA will be agreed upon, approved and ultimately consummated, and the terms of any such transaction may differ materially from those originally proposed by SHUSA; and (l) other future changes in our relationship with SHUSA and Banco Santander that could adversely affect our operations. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Therefore, we caution the reader not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The effect of these factors is difficult to predict. Factors other than these also could adversely affect our results, and the reader should not consider these factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties as new factors emerge from time to time. Any forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, whether written or oral, to reflect any change, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $64 billion (for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021), and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Financial Supplement

Second Quarter 2021





Table of Contents







Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



Table 3: Other Financial Information



Table 4: Credit Quality



Table 5: Originations



Table 6: Asset sales



Table 7: Ending Portfolio



Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



 

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets

(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

321,976





$

109,053



Finance receivables held for sale, net

391,209





1,567,527



       Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost

33,120,008





33,114,638



       Allowance for credit loss

(5,818,382)





(6,110,633)



Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost, net

27,301,626





27,004,005



Restricted cash

2,660,662





2,221,094



Accrued interest receivable

347,722





415,765



Leased vehicles, net

16,120,051





16,391,107



Furniture and equipment, net

57,419





62,032



Goodwill

74,056





74,056



Intangible assets

79,183





70,128



Other assets

892,030





972,726



Total assets

$

48,245,934





$

48,887,493



Liabilities and Equity







Liabilities:







Borrowings and other debt obligations

$

38,202,642





$

41,138,674



Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,718,538





1,263,796



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

682,450





531,369



Other liabilities

412,674





331,693



Total liabilities

$

41,016,304





$

43,265,532











Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value

3,060





3,061



Additional paid-in capital

389,890





393,800



Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

(36,855)





(50,566)



Retained earnings

6,873,535





5,275,666



Total stockholders' equity

$

7,229,630





$

5,621,961



Total liabilities and equity

$

48,245,934





$

48,887,493



 

Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest on finance receivables and loans

$

1,229,492





$

1,236,600





$

2,534,143





$

2,510,419



Leased vehicle income

703,916





737,549





1,444,800





1,485,528



Other finance and interest income

3,068





2,657





4,494





10,208



Total finance and other interest income

1,936,476





1,976,806





3,983,437





4,006,155



Interest expense

237,195





308,982





490,732





637,816



Leased vehicle expense

294,720





610,861





718,515





1,163,773



Net finance and other interest income

1,404,561





1,056,963





2,774,190





2,204,566



Credit loss expense (benefit)

(263,751)





861,896





(127,542)





1,769,783



Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense

1,668,312





195,067





2,901,732





434,783



Profit sharing

50,553





11,530





117,879





25,825



Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense and profit sharing

1,617,759





183,537





2,783,853





408,958



Investment gains (losses), net

2,414





(147,582)





(12,298)





(211,008)



Servicing fee income

22,812





19,120





41,506





38,223



Fees, commissions, and other

50,847





82,069





151,375





177,199



Total other income

76,073





(46,393)





180,583





4,414



Compensation and benefits

156,450





127,643





310,345





260,969



Repossession expense

38,845





22,289





84,191





79,951



Other expenses

107,915





116,747





203,166





208,432



Total operating expenses

303,210





266,679





597,702





549,352



Income (loss) before income taxes

1,390,622





(129,535)





2,366,734





(135,980)



Income tax expense

332,420





(32,857)





566,877





(35,315)



Net income (loss)

$

1,058,202





$

(96,678)





$

1,799,857





$

(100,665)



















Net income per common share (basic)

$

3.46





$

(0.30)





$

5.88





$

(0.31)



Net income per common share (diluted)

$

3.45





$

(0.30)





$

5.88





$

(0.31)



Weighted average common shares (basic)

306,057,004





319,773,636





306,082,852





326,899,844



Weighted average common shares (diluted)

306,289,395





319,878,145





306,327,116





327,137,104



Number of shares outstanding

306,081,081





316,235,387





306,081,081





316,235,387



 

Table 3: Other Financial Information



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Yield on retail installment contracts

15.1

%



14.8

%



14.9

%



15.0

%

Yield on leased vehicles

9.6

%



2.9

%



8.5

%



3.7

%

Yield on personal loans, held for sale (1)

%



25.6

%



30.4

%



26.0

%

Yield on earning assets (2)

13.2

%



10.9

%



12.9

%



11.4

%

Cost of debt (3)

2.5

%



3.1

%



2.5

%



3.2

%

Net interest margin (4)

11.3

%



8.4

%



11.0

%



8.8

%

Expense ratio (5)

1.9

%



1.7

%



1.9

%



1.8

%

Return on average assets (6)

8.9

%



(0.8)

%



7.5

%



(0.4)

%

Return on average equity (7)

63.2

%



(7.7)

%



57.0

%



(3.6)

%

Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8)

(1.0)

%



6.0

%



1.0

%



6.9

%

Net charge-off ratio (8)

(1.0)

%



6.0

%



1.0

%



6.9

%

Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9)

2.4

%



2.4

%



2.4

%



2.4

%

Allowance ratio (10)

17.8

%



19.2

%



17.8

%



19.2

%

Common stock dividend payout ratio (11)

6.4

%



*





11.2

%



*



Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12)

18.1

%



13.4

%



18.1

%



13.4

%

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts

$

(79,223)





$

461,014





$

164,852





$

1,054,060



End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, retail installment contracts held for investment

791,144





743,693





791,144





743,693



End of period personal loans delinquent principal over 59 days, held for sale





127,504









127,504



End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, loans held for investment

791,565





744,170





791,565





744,170



End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses

32,774,721





30,522,963





32,774,721





30,522,963



End of period gross retail installment contracts held for investment

32,750,571





30,492,634





32,750,571





30,492,634



End of period gross personal loans held for sale





1,283,183









1,283,183



End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment

32,750,571





30,496,308





32,750,571





30,496,308



End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases

49,610,560





47,729,637





49,610,560





47,729,637



Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment

32,249,024





30,493,604





32,494,401





30,586,535



Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale

32,462,553





31,193,215





32,780,361





31,017,842



Average gross finance receivables, loans and finance leases

32,500,748





32,554,978





33,399,959





32,438,109



Average gross operating leases

17,118,763





17,492,255





17,189,819





17,584,849



Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases

49,619,511





50,047,233





50,589,778





50,022,958



Average managed assets

64,483,261





61,001,767





64,245,652





60,652,091



Average total assets

47,741,178





46,876,726





48,111,581





47,308,997



Average debt

38,392,143





40,113,885





39,329,703





39,858,355



Average total equity

6,692,791





5,033,773





6,318,704





5,573,544







































(1)

Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees

(2)

"Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases

(3)

"Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt

(4)

"Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases

(5)

"Expense ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Operating expenses to Average managed assets

(6)

"Return on average assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total assets

(7)

"Return on average equity" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total equity

(8)

"Net charge-off ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Charge-offs, on a amortized cost basis, net of recoveries, to average unpaid principal balance of the respective held-for-investment portfolio.

(9)

"Delinquency ratio" is defined as the ratio of End of period Delinquent principal over 59 days to End of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases

(10)

"Allowance ratio" is defined as the ratio of Allowance for credit losses, which excludes impairment on purchased receivables portfolios, to End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses

(11)

"Common stock dividend payout ratio" is defined as the ratio of Dividends declared per share of common stock to Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders. The Common stock dividend payout ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 has not been disclosed since the earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was a negative number.

(12)

"Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio defined as the ratio of Total common equity tier 1 capital to Total risk-weighted assets (for a reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 8 of this release). CET1 Ratio is provided as a preliminary calculation.

 

Table 4: Credit Quality



The activity in the credit loss allowance for retail installment contracts for the three and six month ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Retail Installment Contracts



Retail Installment Contracts

Allowance for Credit Loss

Non-TDR



TDR



Non-TDR



TDR



Balance — beginning of period

$

4,662,633





$

1,338,708





$

4,482,663





$

973,236



Credit loss expense (benefit)

(282,249)





16,350





744,511





116,419



Charge-offs (a)

(540,998)





8,457





(721,218)





(127,617)



Recoveries

460,284





151,479





312,231





75,590



Balance — end of period

$

4,299,670





$

1,514,994





$

4,818,187





$

1,037,628



 



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



Retail Installment Contracts



Retail Installment Contracts

Allowance for Credit Loss

Non-TDR



TDR



Non-TDR



TDR



Balance — beginning of period

$

4,792,464





$

1,314,170





$

2,123,878





$

914,718



Day 1 - Adjustment to allowance for adoption of CECL standard









2,030,473





71,833



Credit loss expense (benefit)

(242,190)





115,072





1,501,704





267,268



Charge-offs (a)

(1,127,791)





(194,004)





(1,620,768)





(417,184)



Recoveries

877,187





279,756





782,900





200,993



Balance — end of period

$

4,299,670





$

1,514,994





$

4,818,187





$

1,037,628



(a) Charge-offs for retail installment contracts includes partial write-down of loans to the collateral value less estimated costs to sell, for which a bankruptcy notice was received. There is no additional ACL on these loans.

 

A summary of delinquencies of our retail installment contracts as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):



Delinquent Balance



June 30, 2021





Amount



Percent

Amortized cost, 30-59 days past due



$

1,816,384





5.5

%

Delinquent amortized cost over 59 days



791,144





2.4

%

Total delinquent balance at amortized cost



$

2,607,528





7.9

%











Delinquent Balance



December 31, 2020





Amount



Percent

Principal 30-59 days past due



$

1,971,766





6.0

%

Delinquent principal over 59 days



1,038,869





3.1

%

Total delinquent principal (a)



$

3,010,635





9.1

%

 

The retail installment contracts held for investment that were placed on nonaccrual status, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):



Nonaccrual Balance

June 30, 2021



Amount



Percent

Non-TDR

$

585,677





1.8

%

TDR

318,933





1.0

%

Total non-accrual loans (a)

$

904,610





2.8

%

(a) The table includes balances based on amortized cost.

 











Nonaccrual Balance



December 31, 2020





Amount



Percent

Non-TDR



$

748,026





2.3

%

TDR



385,021





1.2

%

Total nonaccrual principal (a)



$

1,133,047





3.5

%

 

The table below presents the Company's allowance ratio for TDR and non-TDR individually acquired retail installment contracts as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):



Allowance Ratios

June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

TDR - Unpaid principal balance

$

4,161,892



$

3,945,040

TDR - Impairment

1,514,994



1,314,170

TDR - Allowance ratio

36.4%



33.3%









Non-TDR - Unpaid principal balance

$

28,576,765



$

28,977,299

Non-TDR - Allowance

4,299,670



4,792,464

Non-TDR Allowance ratio

15.0%



16.5%









Total - Unpaid principal balance

$

32,738,657



$

32,922,339

Total - Allowance

5,814,664



6,106,634

Total - Allowance ratio

17.8%



18.5%

















The Company's ACL decreased $0.2 billion and $0.3 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an improved macroeconomic outlook and a decrease of lifetime expected credit losses for non-TDR loans mainly due to credit quality and performance.

Table 5: Originations



The Company's originations of loans and leases, including revolving loans, average APR, and dealer discount (net of dealer participation) were as follows:





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



March 31, 2021

Retained Originations

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)

Retail installment contracts

$

5,871,823



$

5,098,496



$

10,115,312



$

8,832,741



$

4,383,146

Average APR

14.4%



11.7 %



14.7%



13.3 %



15.0%

Average FICO® (a)

608



657



606



635



606

Premium

(2.3)%



(0.9)%



(2.0)%



(0.8)%



(1.6)%





















Personal loans (b)



347,238





618,073



$

Average APR

—%



29.6 %



—%



29.5 %



—%





















Leased vehicles

2,067,741



986,617



4,222,247



3,007,338



$

2,154,506





















Finance lease

2,534



1,927



5,331



$

4,929



$

2,796

Total originations retained

$

7,942,098



$

6,434,278



$

14,342,890



$

12,463,081



$

6,540,448





















Sold Originations



















Retail installment contracts

$



$



$

235,395



$

111,981



$

95,738

Average APR

—%



—%



7.7 %



4.4 %



9.5%

Average FICO® (c)





699



722



688





















Personal Loans (d)

$



$



$

292,709



$



$

292,709

Average APR

—%



—%



29.7%



$



29.7%





















Total originations sold

$



$



$

528,104



$

111,981



$

388,447





















Total originations (excluding SBNA Originations Program)

$

7,942,098



$

6,434,278



$

14,870,994



$

12,575,062



$

6,928,895













































(a)    

Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $559 million, $586 million, $1.0 billion, $1.0 billion and $450 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and for the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, $187 million, $102 million, $341 million, $241 million and $154 million, respectively, were commercial loans.

(b)    

Included in the total origination volume is $58 million and $79 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, related to newly opened accounts.

(c)   

Only includes assets both originated and sold in the period. Total asset sales for the period are shown in table 6. Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is zero, $8 million, zero, $9 million and $2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and for the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, the commercial loans were zero.

(d)  

Included in the total origination volume is $25 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 related to newly opened accounts.

 

SBNA Originations Program

Beginning in 2018, the Company agreed to provide SBNA with origination support services in connection with the processing, underwriting and purchase of retail loans, primarily from Chrysler dealers. In addition, the Company agreed to perform the servicing for any loans originated on SBNA's behalf. The Company facilitated the purchase of $2.6 billion and $4.5 billion of retail installment contacts during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Table 6: Asset Sales



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



March 31, 2021

Assets Sold

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)

Retail installment contracts

$

309,784



$

512,286



$

2,690,569



$

512,286



$

2,380,785

Average APR

5.9%



6.4%



4.2%



6.4%



4.0%

Average FICO®

$

716



691



737



691



740





















Personal loans

$





1,253,476





$

1,253,476

Average APR

—%



—%



29.7%



—%



29.7%

Discount





























Total asset sales

$

309,784



$

512,286



$

3,944,045



$

512,286



$

3,634,261









































 

Table 7: Ending Portfolio



Ending outstanding balance, average APR and remaining unaccreted net discount of our held for investment portfolio as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, are as follows:





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)

Retail installment contracts

$

32,750,571



$

32,937,036

Average APR

15.7%



15.2%

Premium

(0.74)%



(0.15)%









Leased vehicles

$

16,835,839



$

17,259,468









Finance leases

$

24,150



$

26,150

















 

Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)

Total equity

$

7,229,630



$

4,895,465

Add: Adjustment due to CECL capital relief (c)

1,759,037



1,769,430

Deduct: Goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, net of deferred tax liabilities

164,585



154,943

Deduct: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(36,855)



(63,705)

Tier 1 common capital

$

8,860,937



$

6,573,657

Risk weighted assets (a)(c)

49,014,663



48,997,902

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (b)(c)

18.1%



13.4%





















(a)      

Under the banking agencies' risk-based capital guidelines, assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet exposures are assigned to broad risk categories. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is multiplied by the associated risk weight of the category. The resulting weighted values are added together with the measure for market risk, resulting in the Company's total Risk weighted assets.

(b)     

CET1 is calculated under Basel III regulations required as of January 1, 2015. The fully phased-in capital ratios are non-GAAP financial measures.

(c)    

As described in our 2020 annual report on Form 10-K, on January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL"), which upon adoption resulted in a reduction to our opening retained earnings balance, net of income tax, and increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately $2 billion. As also described in our 2019 10-K, the U.S. banking agencies in December 2018 had approved a final rule to address the impact of CECL on regulatory capital by allowing banking organizations, including the Company, the option to phase in the day-one impact of CECL until the first quarter of 2023. In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology's effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The Company elected this alternative option instead of the one described in the December 2018 rule.

 

 

