BEE CAVE, Texas, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Origin Fractal LXP, a flagship product from Origin Learning, has announced a host of offers, for organizations looking to move away from a LMS. The announcement comes at the back of Fractal LXP's recent hallmark accreditations - the prestigious ISO 27001 certification, and the Training Industry's Global Top 20 LXP Watch List award.
Legacy Learning Management Systems have been caught up in the radar of security breaches and vulnerabilities that have made headlines by numerous open source platforms. These instances have shed light on potentially huge financial implications, and have questioned its capabilities in protecting confidential information. While Origin Learning has helped all its clients to overcome the various risks, Origin Fractal's ISO 27001 accreditation adds a new dimension to data security and confidentiality. It further mitigates new and evolving technology risks, threats and vulnerabilities, and together with these new offers, Fractal LXP makes a substantial case to migrate from an open source LMS to LXP.
Valid until Aug 31st, 2021, the invincible offers from Fractal LXP include:
- Zero subscription fee for the first three months of enrolment
- 100% of content migration (legacy LMS to Fractal LXP) will be handled seamlessly by Origin Fractal's technology team.
- Go-live in less than a week; zero learning disruptions
- Get 80 hours of professional service, at NO cost
The offers have been carefully curated to ensure organizations embrace the manifold opportunities that awaits with Fractal LXP. Enterprises that have been apprehensive about impossible chores associated with any new medium, i.e., content migration, customization, branding, white labelling, workflow automation, etc can now affirmatively endorse, as they can now utilize their free professional hours of service for a host of possibilities.
About Origin Learning Inc.:
Origin Learning is an award-winning eLearning technology and services company. Origin's illustrious list of clients include Fortune 500 and 1000 companies located in North America, Europe and Asia. Fractal LXP is Origin's flagship product - a mobile-first, scalable and innovative Learning Experience Platform, capable of supporting results-driven training solutions that deliver high-impact learning outcomes. The LXP has delivered groundbreaking solutions in the areas of Sales Enablement, Product Adoption and Customer Success, and L&D across various industries.
For more information, please write to lxp@originlearning.com
Media Contact
Vinok D'Silva, Origin Learning Inc., +1 469 694 1271, vinok@originlearning.com
Sajin Nair, Origin Learning Inc, 469 694 1271, sajin.n@originlearning.com
SOURCE Origin Learning Inc.