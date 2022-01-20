KATY, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taggart Neher, a United States Marine Corps veteran and father of three, has completed his new book "The Whippersnapper": a heartwarming family story.
Neher shares, "While staying at their grandparent's house, three sisters ask grandpa to tell them a story before bed. At first, grandpa's story seems too unbelievable to be true. As the story continues, things begin to make the three sisters think it might be a real story. Eventually, grandma helps tell the story, and everything begins to become clear to them. This book is a heartwarming family story that is filled with humor and silly sayings. It begins by making no sense, but eventually, the story comes full circle, and by the end of the book, the three sisters are surprised about the truth they discover."
Published by Page Publishing, Taggart Neher's endearing tale incorporates family dynamics with uplifting humor to bring a tale that will surely resonate with loving families.
Readers who wish to experience this humorous work can purchase "The Whippersnapper" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
