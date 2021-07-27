NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C.L. Greyson, who has spent his life involved in the moving industry, including being a packer, driver, warehouseman, estimator, and CEO, has completed his new book "We're Moving Again?!": an instructional guide that does not try to steer a reader into a Van Line or self-move because, ultimately, it is the decision of the family that is, relocating.
Greyson writes, "Hopefully, you will enjoy the stories (all true) that I have witnessed over a fifty-year span. Obviously, all names are changed since the name of the person isn't relevant; it's the story. Movers have a personal relationship with customers as they not only move their furniture but all their possessions, including clothing, books, kitchen items, etc. It is important for the mover to form a rapport with the family so they can be trusted. I always remember standing next to a woman whose furniture had just left in the van when she said, 'That's everything I own.' That is a big responsibility."
Published by Page Publishing, C.L. Greyson's invaluable work details how he began in his parents' moving company as a youngster, and as time went on, he began to learn, mostly by OJT.
As a furniture mover and estimator, Greyson has spent countless hours in homes of people moving, some across the street and some to other countries. This book is a compilation of many of the stories—some humorous and some strange. He was always proud to present a quality product and has literally performed every task related in a moving business.
