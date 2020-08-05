DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.
Financial and Operational Highlights
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $157 million versus a net income of $55 million in the second quarter of 2019. The net income in the second quarter of 2020 includes the benefit of $90 million of non-cash inventory adjustments resulting from the increase in the price of RBOB.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter totaled $182 million compared with $152 million in the second quarter of 2019. This year-over-year increase reflects higher reported fuel margins of 13.5 cents per gallon and lower total operating expenses of $97 million as a result of cost reduction measures.
Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the quarter was $122 million, compared to $101 million a year ago.
The Partnership sold 1.5 billion gallons in the second quarter, down 26.3% from the second quarter of 2019. On a weighted-average basis, fuel margin for all gallons sold was 13.5 cents per gallon for the second quarter compared to 9.1 cents per gallon a year ago.
Distribution and Coverage
On July 28, 2020, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.8255 per unit, which corresponds to $3.3020 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on August 19, 2020 to common unitholders of record on August 7, 2020. Current quarter cash coverage was 1.41 times and trailing twelve months coverage was 1.55 times.
Liquidity and Leverage
At June 30, 2020, SUN had borrowings of $158 million against its revolving credit facility and other long-term debt of $2.9 billion. The Partnership maintained ample liquidity of $1.3 billion at the end of the quarter under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures in July 2023 and has no debt maturities prior to 2023. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 4.07 times at the end of the second quarter.
Capital Spending
SUN's gross capital expenditures for the second quarter were $18 million, which included $14 million for growth capital and $4 million for maintenance capital.
2020 Business Outlook
The Partnership expects full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be above $700 million. SUN maintains its previously issued guidance for 2020 growth capital expenditures of approximately $75 million, maintenance capital expenditures of $30 million and operating expenses(2) in a range of $460 to $475 million.
SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures
(2)
Operating expenses include general and administrative, other operating and lease expenses.
Earnings Conference Call
Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 6, at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET) to discuss results and recent developments. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 approximately 10 minutes early and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations.
Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent sharp decline in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.
The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com
Qualified Notice
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100 percent of Sunoco LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sunoco LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.
SUNOCO LP
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33
$
21
Accounts receivable, net
270
399
Receivables from affiliates
6
12
Inventories, net
283
419
Other current assets
50
73
Total current assets
642
924
Property and equipment
2,188
2,134
Accumulated depreciation
(749)
(692)
Property and equipment, net
1,439
1,442
Other assets:
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
26
29
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
522
533
Goodwill
1,555
1,555
Intangible assets
906
906
Accumulated amortization
(289)
(260)
Intangible assets, net
617
646
Other noncurrent assets
184
188
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
136
121
Total assets
$
5,121
$
5,438
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
296
$
445
Accounts payable to affiliates
29
49
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
242
219
Operating lease current liabilities
19
20
Current maturities of long-term debt
12
11
Total current liabilities
598
744
Operating lease noncurrent liabilities
524
530
Revolving line of credit
158
162
Long-term debt, net
2,894
2,898
Advances from affiliates
138
140
Deferred tax liability
94
109
Other noncurrent liabilities
97
97
Total liabilities
4,503
4,680
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Limited partners:
Common unitholders
(83,040,781 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and
82,985,941 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019)
618
758
Class C unitholders - held by subsidiaries
(16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019)
—
—
Total equity
618
758
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,121
$
5,438
SUNOCO LP
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Motor fuel sales
$
1,992
$
4,366
$
5,158
$
7,949
Non motor fuel sales
54
74
125
148
Lease income
34
35
69
70
Total revenues
2,080
4,475
5,352
8,167
Cost of sales and operating expenses:
Cost of sales
1,722
4,206
4,886
7,528
General and administrative
25
34
59
61
Other operating
56
73
151
157
Lease expense
16
16
30
30
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
6
2
8
50
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
47
47
92
92
Total cost of sales and operating expenses
1,872
4,378
5,226
7,918
Operating income
208
97
126
249
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(44)
(43)
(88)
(85)
Other income (expense), net
—
6
—
3
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
1
—
2
—
Income before income taxes
165
60
40
167
Income tax expense
8
5
11
3
Net income and comprehensive income
$
157
$
55
$
29
$
164
Net income (loss) per common unit:
Common units - basic
$
1.65
$
0.44
$
(0.12)
$
1.51
Common units - diluted
$
1.64
$
0.43
$
(0.12)
$
1.50
Weighted average common units outstanding:
Common units - basic
83,030,286
82,742,323
83,022,027
82,726,842
Common units - diluted
83,598,730
83,509,987
83,022,027
83,455,021
Cash distributions per unit
$
0.8255
$
0.8255
$
1.6510
$
1.6510
Key Operating Metrics
The following information is intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing our historical operations, but should not serve as the only criteria for predicting our future performance.
The key operating metrics by segment and accompanying footnotes set forth below are presented for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and have been derived from our historical consolidated financial statements.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Fuel
All Other
Total
Fuel
All Other
Total
(dollars and gallons in millions, except gross profit per gallon)
Revenues:
Motor fuel sales
$
1,930
$
62
$
1,992
$
4,193
$
173
$
4,366
Non motor fuel sales
20
34
54
16
58
74
Lease income
29
5
34
31
4
35
Total revenues
$
1,979
$
101
$
2,080
$
4,240
$
235
$
4,475
Gross profit (1):
Motor fuel sales
$
275
$
19
$
294
$
171
$
19
$
190
Non motor fuel sales
13
17
30
13
31
44
Lease
29
5
34
31
4
35
Total gross profit
$
317
$
41
$
358
$
215
$
54
$
269
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
$
161
$
(4)
$
157
$
39
$
16
$
55
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
160
$
22
$
182
$
119
$
33
$
152
Operating Data:
Total motor fuel gallons sold
1,515
2,054
Motor fuel gross profit cents per gallon (3)
13.5
¢
9.1
¢
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EBITDA to Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
(in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA
Fuel distribution and marketing
$
160
$
119
All other
22
33
Total Adjusted EBITDA
182
152
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
(47)
(47)
Interest expense, net
(44)
(43)
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
(3)
(3)
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
(6)
(2)
Unrealized loss on commodity derivatives
—
(3)
Inventory adjustments
90
4
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
1
—
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate
(3)
—
Other non-cash adjustments
(5)
2
Income tax expense
(8)
(5)
Net income and comprehensive income
$
157
$
55
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
182
$
152
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate
3
—
Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliate
(3)
—
Cash interest expense
42
41
Current income tax expense
14
4
Maintenance capital expenditures
4
6
Distributable Cash Flow
122
101
Transaction-related expenses
—
—
Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (2)
$
122
$
101
Distributions to Partners:
Limited Partners
$
69
$
68
General Partners
18
18
Total distributions to be paid to partners
$
87
$
86
Common Units outstanding - end of period
83.0
82.7
Distribution coverage ratio (4)
1.41x
1.17x
___________________________
(1)
Excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion
We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating
Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income (loss) as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:
Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliate based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate.
(3)
Includes other non-cash adjustments and excludes the impact of inventory adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted
(4)
The distribution coverage ratio for a period is calculated as Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, divided