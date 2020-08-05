- Generated Net Income of $157 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $182 million and Distributable Cash Flow(1), as adjusted of $122 million - Current quarter cash coverage of 1.41 times and trailing twelve months coverage of 1.55 times with leverage of 4.07 times at the end of the second quarter - Expects full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to be above $700 million, ahead of original 2020 guidance