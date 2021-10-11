PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more people use mobile devices and businesses increasingly use mobile marketing to reach their customers, regulators and phone carriers have created new types of numbers for business. 10DLC numbers are local 10-digit numbers that support large volumes of text messages. 10DLC is an efficient and affordable alternative to other text messaging protocols such as short codes and traditional landline numbers.
According to Petar Kassov, CTO of ProTexting, a leading provider of text message marketing services, "Businesses are jumping on the opportunity offered by 10DLC. Previously, they could send high volumes of text messages using short codes, but this is quite expensive and out of reach for smaller operations. With 10DLC, they can have a local 10-digit number and use it for text messages."
Kassov explains that automated mobile marketing features make use of A2P messaging, which stands for application-to-person. For example, a business sets up a campaign where customers can text the business to receive a special offer such as a coupon code.
"All the major carriers are introducing 10DLC, including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. Some businesses still use P2P (person-to-person) long codes for text messaging their customers. However, this option won't be available much longer as P2P is meant for personal rather than business communication. "With 10DLC, a business can handle larger text message volumes at an affordable price, with much lower costs than short codes. Another advantage of 10DLC is that businesses can have 10-digit numbers that look like any normal phone number. This helps you build trust with customers. A business can even convert its current landline number into a 10DLC number."
Kassov goes on to explain that the easiest way for businesses to get a 10DLC number is to sign up with a SMS marketing service that can submit an application to a carrier on your behalf. Once a business has a dedicated 10DLC number, they can use it for all kinds of mobile campaigns, such as:
- Set up text message autoresponders with keywords. People text the keyword, automatically get information, offers, coupons, etc.
- Text-to-win contests.
- Confirming appointments via text message and integrating with Google Calendar.
- Sending holiday or birthday greetings via SMS.
- Capture email addresses and grow your customer database.
Kassov concludes: "It's looking like 10DLC will soon become the standard for text message marketing. Businesses that set up these numbers now will have an early adopter advantage as they can start to brand themselves and engage with customers using these numbers."
ProTexting is a pioneer in the mobile marketing sector, helping businesses since 2010 under the ProTexting brand and since 2000 with brands they previously launched. They work with businesses and organizations of all sizes in multiple industries.
